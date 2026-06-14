Following Israeli attacks in the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut and Iran’s threats of retaliatory strikes against Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on both sides to exercise restraint. Trump had originally held out the prospect of signing a framework agreement to end the Iran war between the U.S. and Iran on Sunday, his 80th birthday. Following the latest escalation in Lebanon, he warned on Truth Social: “This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace—let’s not throw it away!”

In his post, Trump condemned Israel’s counterattack in Lebanon. The attack near Beirut should not have taken place, “especially on a special day when we are so close to a peace agreement with Iran,” the Republican wrote.

Following attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia on northern Israel—the Israeli military reported several explosive-laden drones—the Israeli Air Force struck near Beirut again on Sunday. "Terrorist targets" belonging to Hezbollah in the southern suburbs known as Dahiya were struck, according to a joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. “The strike was carried out in response to Hezbollah’s shelling of Israeli territory.” According to Lebanese sources, at least three people were killed.

U.S. President Calls for End to Attacks

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but that the attack to which the country responded was insignificant—no one was killed or injured.

Trump also called on all sides to exercise restraint. He noted that an agreement with Iran was imminent that would bring peace to the region—including Lebanon. There should be no more Israeli attacks anywhere in Lebanon, the US president added. And there should also be no more attacks by other parties, including Hezbollah, against Israel.

Iran questions diplomatic efforts following attack near Beirut

Following the Israeli attacks near Beirut, Iran had called into question the potential agreement on a framework deal with the U.S. “If you (the U.S.) have neither the will nor the ability to fulfill your obligations, then the diplomatic path cannot be continued,” wrote Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf on the X platform. Giving the green light to such attacks would not yield any diplomatic concessions.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—the Islamic Republic’s elite force—threatened Israel with retaliatory strikes. “There is no doubt that these crimes will not go unanswered,” said an IRGC spokesperson on the Iranian state broadcaster Irib. As early as last Sunday, Israeli attacks near Beirut—which, according to the government in Jerusalem, were also a response to Hezbollah attacks—triggered several waves of Iranian missile strikes on northern Israel and Israeli counterattacks on Iran.

The Israeli army announced late in the afternoon that it was preparing for possible shelling of Israeli territory in the coming hours. The military is on high alert and prepared for a “variety of defensive and offensive scenarios.”

Israel Accuses Hezbollah

The Israeli Foreign Ministry accused Iran of lying in response to Ghalibaf’s X post. “It is Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah, that attacked Israel again this morning, completely unprovoked,” the ministry said in an X post. Hezbollah is constantly firing at Israeli civilians. Israel will not tolerate attacks on its territory.

The main condition for Iran in the agreement with the U.S. is an end to military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that without the fulfillment of this demand, Iran is not prepared to continue the diplomatic process.

The new escalation in Lebanon increases uncertainty about whether and when the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran—which has been under negotiation for weeks—will be finalized. The agreement is intended to serve as a starting point for in-depth talks between Washington and Tehran. In addition to opening the Strait of Hormuz, the agreement is reportedly intended to extend the fragile and repeatedly violated ceasefire by 60 days and serve as a starting point for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

The “New York Times” reported that the Trump team remained cautiously optimistic even on Sunday morning (U.S. local time) that the agreement with Iran would be signed that same day—despite the recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon. According to a person familiar with the administration’s thinking, Trump’s latest post reflects his desire to reach an agreement and get out of this war, the paper wrote.

Barak Ravid, a reporter for the news portal “Axios,” wrote on X on Sunday evening German time that Trump had told him in a brief interview that the signing was still scheduled for Sunday.