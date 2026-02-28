Is there a threat of a new level of escalation in the Middle East? Israel is talking about a "pre-emptive strike" against Iran, US media are reporting American involvement. Explosions have been reported in Tehran and Israel has declared a state of emergency. What we already know.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel has confirmed a military strike against Iranian targets and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

Explosions have been reported in Tehran and other cities such as Isfahan, while Iran's revolutionary leader has been taken to a safe place, according to officials.

US media, citing government representatives, report that the United States is also involved in the attacks, but there is no detailed official confirmation from Washington as yet. Show more

Explosions in Tehran, state of emergency in Israel, reports of US involvement: The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered a new phase. Much has been confirmed - much remains unclear. Here is the current status.

What we know

Israel officially speaks of a "pre-emptive strike"

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israel has carried out a military strike against Iran. He spoke of a "pre-emptive attack" - a term that suggests that Israel claims to have seen an imminent threat.

Immediately afterwards, Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency. Air raid sirens sounded throughout the country, the population was warned by emergency message on their cell phones and asked to seek shelter. Israel also closed its airspace - a clear signal that retaliatory strikes were expected.

BREAKING:



Israel is currently striking Iran’s capital, Tehran. pic.twitter.com/xQ3lZSQm5h — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) February 28, 2026

Several explosions in Tehran and other cities

Iranian state media, Reuters and AFP reported explosions in Tehran. Eyewitnesses reported large clouds of smoke over various parts of the city. Particularly explosive: one explosion is said to have occurred near the office of revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei.

Dense clouds of smoke rise over Tehran. X

Explosions were also reported in Isfahan, Karaj and Kermanshah. Isfahan is a central location of the Iranian nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency recently confirmed that highly enriched uranium is being stored there.

According to Iranian media, mobile phone networks were interrupted and the internet slowed down in parts of Tehran - a typical pattern in security-critical situations.

Footage of 21 Tomahawk cruise missiles headed towards Tehran this morning. pic.twitter.com/CYyJNjbICb — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

The USA is said to be militarily involved

The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times report, citing US officials, that the United States is also involved in the attacks. Official details from Washington are still missing.

In recent weeks, satellite images have shown an increased US military presence in the region, including tanker planes in Saudi Arabia. In addition, US citizens in several countries have been called upon to exercise caution. The US embassy in Qatar imposed a curfew for employees.

Iran's supreme leader has been taken to safety

Reuters reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is no longer in Tehran but has been taken to a safe place. This indicates that Tehran is expecting further attacks or considers the threat situation to be serious.

The attack comes after failed nuclear talks

Just two days before the attacks, there had been renewed talks between the USA and Iran in Geneva about the nuclear program. Oman acted as mediator.

According to reports, Iran had signaled that it would dilute highly enriched uranium to a very low level. However, US President Donald Trump publicly stated that he did not want any enrichment - "not even 20 percent". There was no breakthrough.

The timing of the military strike is therefore politically extremely explosive.

People are watching the attacks on Tehran. KEYSTONE

What we don't know

Exactly which targets were hit

So far, it is unclear whether the attacks were primarily on nuclear facilities, missile sites, Revolutionary Guards facilities or political targets. If nuclear infrastructure was damaged, this would have international consequences - including in terms of security and environmental policy.

The extent of the damage and casualties

There is currently no reliable information on the number of dead or injured. Iranian authorities have not published any official casualty figures. There is also no independent confirmation of the actual extent of the damage.

How Iran will respond militarily

Israel is already warning of "imminent" drone and missile attacks. Iran has a large arsenal of ballistic missiles as well as regional allies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It remains to be seen whether Tehran will respond directly from its own territory or via proxy organizations in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq or Yemen.

People have also fled to bunkers in Israel. KEYSTONE

How deeply the USA is actually involved

It remains unclear whether US fighter jets actively flew bombing missions or whether Washington primarily provided logistical support, intelligence or air refueling.

A direct, confirmed US combat mission would significantly escalate the conflict and could draw other actors into the war.

Whether it remains a strike - or a new phase of the war begins

The term "pre-emptive strike" suggests a limited operation. However, the military preparations of recent weeks also point to a possible longer phase of coordinated attacks.

Whether it is an isolated strike or the start of a major regional escalation now depends largely on Iran's reaction.