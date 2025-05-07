Kashmir conflict Members of the National Cadet Corps take part in an exercise to train civilians and security personnel in the event of an attack. Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif has announced a response to the Indian attack on Pakistani targets after a meeting of the security cabinet. Image: Anupam Nath/AP Indian security forces inspect the site of a militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Image: Uncredited/AP/dpa A security guard walks through the rubble of a damaged building after a suspected Indian rocket attack in Muridke. Image: K.M. Chaudary/AP/dpa Firefighters work against smoke billowing from the wreckage of an airplane near Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu. Image: Channi Anand/AP/dpa Protesters burn a placard of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration to condemn Indian missile attacks. Image: Pervez Masih/AP/dpa Pakistan threatens India with retaliation. Image: dpa According to Pakistan, at least eight people were killed and dozens more injured in the Indian attacks. Image: dpa According to India, the targets attacked were "terrorist infrastructure". Image: dpa UN Secretary-General Guterres is very concerned about the latest escalation. (archive picture) Image: dpa Indian paramilitary soldiers guard a garden on the outskirts of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (archive picture) Image: dpa Kashmir conflict Members of the National Cadet Corps take part in an exercise to train civilians and security personnel in the event of an attack. Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif has announced a response to the Indian attack on Pakistani targets after a meeting of the security cabinet. Image: Anupam Nath/AP Indian security forces inspect the site of a militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Image: Uncredited/AP/dpa A security guard walks through the rubble of a damaged building after a suspected Indian rocket attack in Muridke. Image: K.M. Chaudary/AP/dpa Firefighters work against smoke billowing from the wreckage of an airplane near Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu. Image: Channi Anand/AP/dpa Protesters burn a placard of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration to condemn Indian missile attacks. Image: Pervez Masih/AP/dpa Pakistan threatens India with retaliation. Image: dpa According to Pakistan, at least eight people were killed and dozens more injured in the Indian attacks. Image: dpa According to India, the targets attacked were "terrorist infrastructure". Image: dpa UN Secretary-General Guterres is very concerned about the latest escalation. (archive picture) Image: dpa Indian paramilitary soldiers guard a garden on the outskirts of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The situation in South Asia has come to a head. The conflict between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir region goes back decades.

No time? blue News summarizes for you India's attacks on Pakistan threaten to drastically escalate the conflict between the two nuclear powers.

The tensions are fueling fears that the situation could spiral out of control and lead to war - with unforeseeable consequences for the entire region.

It is unclear how far influential powers such as the USA or China can influence India and Pakistan to prevent an armed conflict.

The origins of the conflict over Kashmir date back to colonial times. Up to 15 million people were displaced or forced to flee as a result of the partition of the Indian subcontinent. The partition still fuels a bitter rivalry today. Show more

The Kashmir region in the western Himalayas has been a central bone of contention between the nuclear powers India and Pakistan for decades. The Indian attacks on targets in Pakistan and in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir are seen as a reaction to a terrorist attack in the troubled region on April 22. Twenty-six people - mainly Indian tourists - were killed near the town of Pahalgam. The government in New Delhi accuses Pakistan of involvement, which Islamabad rejects.

However, the territorial conflict goes back much further. Following the attacks, there is growing concern that the crisis could escalate further.

Why is the conflict so dangerous?

Kashmir is surrounded by three nuclear powers and militant groups are active in the region. Pakistan has threatened to retaliate after India's night-time airstrikes.

🇵🇰 Pakistan authorizes military to respond after Indian strikes. PM Sharif vows “corresponding actions” to avenge civilian deaths and defend sovereignty following Indian attacks that killed at least 26. pic.twitter.com/vxhsYTjenk — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 7, 2025

This fuels fears that the situation could spiral out of control and lead to war - with unforeseeable consequences for the entire region. China, which shares a disputed border with India in the east of the Kashmir region, could also be drawn into the conflict.

What is the background to the conflict?

The origins go back to the colonial era. In 1947, the British granted independence to the Indian subcontinent, and the new state of Pakistan with a predominantly Muslim population emerged alongside the predominantly Hindu India. Up to 15 million people were displaced or forced to flee. The partition still fuels a bitter rivalry today. Since their independence, the two countries have fought three wars against each other, two of them over Kashmir. With its picturesque mountain lakes and snow-capped peaks, the region is a popular tourist destination.

What has happened in recent weeks?

Among other things, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, which regulates the water use of the Indus and its tributaries for both sides. In response, Pakistan has declared that it reserves the right to declare the 1972 Shimla Agreement, which is an important basis for negotiations between the two countries, invalid. Withdrawing from the treaty is seen as extremely dangerous.

The fear of an escalation of the conflict is growing.

The governments in New Delhi and Islamabad are also under strong domestic political pressure to react harshly to hostilities on the other side. The escalation has already progressed further than the crisis in 2019, writes South Asia expert Michael Kugelman.

How high is the risk of nuclear war?

With its "no first use" doctrine, India is committed to refraining from the first use of nuclear weapons. However, according to the concept of massive retaliation, New Delhi wants to respond to first strikes against its own country with a devastating nuclear counter-strike.

Pakistan, on the other hand, also reserves the right to use nuclear weapons for the first time - if the country's existence is directly threatened. The "full-spectrum deterrence" doctrine serves primarily as a deterrent to prevent any form of aggression against the country.

Confirmed: India has lost at least one Rafale fighter jet. Wreckage with serial number BS-001 — the first Indian Dassault Rafale EH — was found in Bathinda, backing Pakistan’s claim. pic.twitter.com/6ZTbyqqjPH — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 7, 2025

In its 2024 yearbook, the peace research institute Sipri estimates that India has 172 nuclear warheads, while Pakistan has 170.

The historical background

The historical background to the conflict is a problematic decision by the British colonial power. It sold Kashmir to the Hindu ruler Gulab Singh in 1846, despite its predominantly Muslim population. When the British left the subcontinent in 1947 and the princes had to declare whether they wanted to join Islamic Pakistan or Hindu-majority India, the Hindu Maharaja opted for India.

India has launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine targets it identifies as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir. According to the Indian military, the precision strikes deliberately avoided Pakistani army facilities. One missile was reportedly… pic.twitter.com/xmraROXklM — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 6, 2025

Several uprisings by the local population against India were brought to an end by the ceasefire brokered by the United Nations in 1949. On April 21, 1948, the UN Security Council decided that the final decision on Kashmir's statehood should be determined by a referendum. The inhabitants of Kashmir are still waiting for this referendum today.

Who controls Kashmir?

The 222,236 square kilometer region with a total population of around 20 million is today fragmented and squeezed into a power triangle of the nuclear powers Pakistan, India and China. Since 1949, most of Kashmir has been subject to India, while around a third is administered by Pakistan as "Azad Kashmir" (Free Kashmir). A smaller part in the east is under China's control. Pakistan also ceded a small area to China in 1963. A ceasefire line marks the de facto border between India and Pakistan.

Rebel groups in the Indian part of Kashmir are fighting for independence from Hindu-majority India - or for a merger with Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of supporting these groups, which Pakistan rejects.

What happened in Kashmir in 2019?

Back in February, 40 people were killed in the worst attack on Indian security forces in 30 years. India blamed Pakistan for the attack and, according to its own statements, attacked a terror camp run by an Islamist organization in Pakistan. Pakistan claimed to have shot down two Indian military aircraft. An Indian pilot was captured but later released as a "gesture of peace". The situation initially calmed down for the most part.

However, tensions flared up again after India withdrew partial autonomy from the part of Kashmir under its control in August and divided up the territory. Two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - were created, which were placed more firmly under the control of the central government in New Delhi. Pakistan described the abolition of partial autonomy as illegal. This led to increased fighting along the so-called Line of Control. Thousands of additional Indian soldiers were sent to the Kashmir Valley to prevent protests.

In 2021, the rival states agreed to respect all bilateral agreements and cease hostilities. However, the increased militarization of the Indian part of Kashmir has been criticized by human rights organizations. They also accuse India of wanting to control the region with widespread repression.

‼️Pakistan’s Prime Minister has made an emergency statement following India’s attack



Here are the key points:



📍We will avenge every drop of blood spilled as a result of India’s attacks.



📍Our forces have protected 240 million Pakistanis, and we are proud of them.



📍India has… pic.twitter.com/15CtmKQgmH — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 7, 2025

What role do other countries play in this conflict?

It is unclear to what extent influential powers such as the USA or China can influence India and Pakistan to prevent an armed conflict. India is an important defense partner of the USA, while Washington counts Pakistan among its non-NATO allies. In the past, international actors such as the USA have played an important role in defusing crises in South Asia, writes Foreign Affairs. However, the world is currently tired of the Indo-Pakistani disputes. "The withdrawal of Nato troops from Afghanistan has reduced US interest in Pakistan."