A seemingly magical moment is currently causing amazement on social media: in the remote highland region of Ngari in Tibet, a rainbow appeared unusually close to the ground.

Anaëlle Hebang

In southwest China, a driver observed an extraordinary natural spectacle on April 24 and captured it on video: a rainbow appeared to touch the earth directly.

The phenomenon is caused by the interplay of sunlight, humid air and low-lying fog. Depending on the viewing angle, the shape of the rainbow changes, making it appear almost tangible. The special landscape in Tibet and the extreme altitudes of the region further enhance such visual effects.

More videos from the department