Donald Trump is once again at the center of a viral debate. It was triggered by footage of a press conference in the Oval Office at which the US President appeared before the media together with Environment Secretary Lee Zeldin and other members of the government.
In several sequences, Trump can be seen closing his eyes and tilting his head back or to the side while others speak. The images quickly went viral on social networks and provoked strong reactions.
Democrats sense a scoring opportunity
Democratic politicians and liberal activists in particular immediately seized on the scenes.