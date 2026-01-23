During a press conference with several members of the government, Donald Trump appears to close his eyes at times and nod off. Democrats and liberal commentators use the images for sharp attacks

Trump appears to be asleep during the meeting.

Sharp attacks Is Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office? Video causes a stir

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video shows Donald Trump with his eyes closed in the Oval Office during a press conference.

Critics accuse the president of falling asleep during the appointment.

The White House rejects the accusations and speaks of misleading interpretations of the footage.

Donald Trump is once again at the center of a viral debate. It was triggered by footage of a press conference in the Oval Office at which the US President appeared before the media together with Environment Secretary Lee Zeldin and other members of the government.

In several sequences, Trump can be seen closing his eyes and tilting his head back or to the side while others speak. The images quickly went viral on social networks and provoked strong reactions.

Democrats sense a scoring opportunity

Democratic politicians and liberal activists in particular immediately seized on the scenes.

The official account of the Democratic Party mockingly referred to Trump as "Commander-in-Sleep". Other users also made fun of the president and questioned his ability to concentrate.

Several journalists and political commentators also took part in the discussion. Some publicly asked why such scenes were hardly ever discussed in the USA.

White House goes on the counterattack

The government responded immediately to the accusations.

His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumbass mouth-breathers https://t.co/7VCNwVgQow pic.twitter.com/3zoCVEzsrY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2026

The White House's rapid response account sharply rejected the criticism and argued that Trump was by no means asleep. The recordings were being taken out of context and misinterpreted.

An exchange of blows then developed on social media between Trump supporters and his critics. Both sides published various video clips to support their respective views.