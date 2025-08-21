Zohran Mamdani is the shooting star of the New York left. His program focuses radically on economic issues. His smile is one of his trademarks. Picture: Keystone

In New York, the battle for the mayor's office is coming to a head: former governor Andrew Cuomo is looking for new alliances after his crash in the primary - and is relying on Donald Trump, of all people, to stop left-wing shooting star Zohran Mamdani.

A real election thriller is brewing in New York: In November, the largest city in the USA will decide who will be its new mayor.

The shooting star of the left, Zohran Mamdani, surprisingly won the Democratic primary in the summer - knocking long-time political pro Andrew Cuomo out of the race. But the ex-governor is not giving up and is now running as an independent.

As the magazine "Politico" reports, Cuomo is betting on an unusual card: Donald Trump. At a fundraising event in the Hamptons, he is said to have stated that he expects the President to urge the Republicans not to vote for their own candidate, Curtis Sliwa. The common goal: to prevent Mamdani.

«And Trump himself as well as leading Republicans will say: The goal is to stop Mamdani.» Andrew Cuomo Mayoral candidate

Officially, Cuomo emphasizes that he does not want Trump's support. Behind closed doors, however, it sounds different. He told donors that he has known the president for years. Trump wants to rehabilitate himself in New York - an alliance could help.

According to audio recordings, Cuomo said: "I know the president very well. I think a big part of him really wants to make amends in New York. He feels that the city has rejected him."

The socialist can hope for a loyal base in New York that will provide him with free publicity. Image: Eden, Janine and Jim /Flickr/CC-BY

The reactions were not long in coming. Mamdani spoke of a "planned election fraud" and declared: "Andrew Cuomo is Donald Trump's candidate." Republican Sliwa also mocked on radio station WABC that no conservative would ever vote for "No-Bail-Cuomo" - a sideswipe at Cuomo's judicial reform, which abolished bail.

«Because he doesn't dare say it to New Yorkers' faces, let's make it clear: Andrew Cuomo is Donald Trump's candidate for mayor.» Zohran Mamdani Mayoral candidate

Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent, also attacked him sharply: "An embarrassing loser who couldn't even beat a socialist," the New York Times quoted him as saying.

Mamdani received additional attention through a detailed portrait in "Time" magazine, which described him as the hope of an exhausted left.

Whether such benevolent portraits will be enough will become clear on election day in November. In current polls, Mamdani is ahead with 42 percent. However, he had already been significantly underestimated in the polls during the primaries. And it is also clear that although Mamdani won the Democratic primary, his now independent opponent Andrew Cuomo was able to mobilize many voters in the working-class districts.

