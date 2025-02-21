US President Donald Trump has frozen numerous foreign aid programs. (archive image) Bild: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

The new US administration has suspended numerous foreign aid payments. Experts fear that Beijing could use the vacuum to gain more influence.

This could give the Chinese government leeway to expand its own international influence.

The Chinese embassy in the USA has already signaled its willingness to step up its own efforts in the area of development aid.

The new US government has already gone into confrontation with China on the issue of the Panama Canal. Show more

The restrictions on foreign aid imposed by US President Donald Trump and the move to dismantle the development aid agency USAID could offer America's biggest adversary the opportunity for a breakthrough.

From disbanding USAID to withdrawing from international organizations, Trump's drastic "America First" measures have raised fears among parliamentarians and experts that the US is ceding its global influence to its rivals at a time when Washington is fretting about Beijing's growing influence at the expense of American interests.

The two powers have long been rivals. However, critics are concerned that the US government's new line could see Washington's influence in some countries wane and Beijing step into the breach. It's not just about money.

Foreign aid as a power factor

Foreign aid is a source of "soft power" for the US, which has enabled it to show goodwill, build alliances and confront adversaries in order to strengthen national security without having to deploy troops, weapons or other harsher measures.

Lawsuits have been filed against the government's freeze on foreign aid and the measures against USAID. Some of the measures have been temporarily suspended.

Government officials have stated that it is high time to review how America spends money abroad. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz answered the question of whether the USA is giving China and Russia the opportunity to increase their global influence in the negative. The missions and programs are "all too often inconsistent with U.S. strategic interests, such as pushing back China," Waltz recently said on NBC.

In Panama, the Trump administration has persuaded the government to pull out of China's New Silk Road project, Beijing's flagship program for global infrastructure and economic connectivity. China has condemned the development.

What are the consequences of the USA's change of direction?

Experts and members of Congress disagree on the consequences of the US withdrawal from foreign aid. "The second Trump administration will allow China to achieve its goal of exerting greater global influence," says Feng Zhang, visiting scholar at Yale University Law School.

Democratic Senator Andy Kim is concerned for the same reason. "China doesn't even have to fight for its influence in the world now because of our own actions," Kim said recently on NBC.

In Cambodia, for example, China provided 4.4 million dollars (4.2 million euros) to help clear mines, while Trump halted a 6.3 million dollar grant from a State Department agency intended in part for the removal of unexploded ordnance of American origin from the 1970s war.

Republican Rep. John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, however, says it may be time for a change in foreign aid.

Beijing: "Strengthen cooperation in the field of development"

"We will find out what has worked and what hasn't," he explains. "And we can then embark on a new way to promote American interests and American values and be cognizant of what those values are."

Donald Trump and Xi JInping have already met during Trump's first term. (archive image) Bild: AP Photo / Susan Walsh

Dennis Wilder of the Initiative for US-China Dialogue on Global Issues at Georgetown University says global influence goes beyond foreign aid. The US commands the most powerful military in the world and its dollar dominates the financial system. It should "not be taken at face value that China is willing or able to step in where the US might leave a vacuum," Wilder says.

The Chinese embassy in Washington stated that Beijing is "willing to work with all countries and parties, including the US, to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the field of development with the aim of promoting the common development and prosperity of all countries".

The US and China - the major players in global development - spend their foreign aid differently. Most Chinese money is spent on a debt basis and is generally used for energy and infrastructure projects.

Where does the money go?

Most of the US money has been disbursed as grants or loans with low or no interest in areas such as public health and humanitarian aid, according to records from AidData, an international development research lab at William & Mary University in the US state of Virginia.

In Peru, for example, Chinese money helped build the $1.3 billion mega-port in Chancay, which opened in November during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. US foreign aid to Peru, on the other hand, was used to finance the cultivation of coffee and cocoa as alternatives to cocaine production.

Elsewhere, US funding helped fight AIDS in Africa, treat malnourished children in South Sudan and provide medical services at an immigrant shelter in Mexico.

Foreign aid was a Cold War measure

Recognizing that the US should fund tangible foreign projects such as ports and factories, Congress established an institution in 2018 that combines government funding with private investment for projects such as the Trans-African Railway in Angola.

According to AidData, China spent a total of 1.34 trillion dollars on almost 18,000 overseas development projects between 2000 and 2021, an average of around 61 billion dollars per year. The US disbursed 1.24 trillion dollars in foreign aid, including military aid, between 2001 and 2023, according to the research lab.

USAID, founded during the Cold War to counter Soviet influence, is the US government's largest single player in foreign aid. According to AidData, a total of 43.8 billion dollars was disbursed in 2023. This represents less than one percent of total annual government spending.

Due to the different types of projects funded, it is unlikely that China will step in if the US withdraws, says Samantha Custer, Director of Policy Analysis at AidData. But Beijing still wins because foreign aid is about building relationships and goodwill.

Hardening of diplomatic fronts

"These countries are watching the US and how they treat their partners and their employees," says Custer. "They are getting an idea of whether the US is a reliable economic and security partner. And there are growing concerns that we are not." This will bolster Beijing's narrative of being a responsible partner and global leader, while sowing doubts about the US.

The New York-based organization China Labor Watch, which investigates working conditions and practices such as the use of forced labor in China, relies on about 90 percent of its funding from the US.

The halt in support has forced the group to lay off most of its employees in the US or put them on unpaid leave, says the founder of the labor watch organization, Li Qiang.

China now presents a strategic opportunity as an alternative for countries seeking investment without political strings attached, says Salvador Santino Regilme, an associate professor of international relations at Leiden University in the Netherlands. "The overall effect of the US aid freeze is a return to militarized diplomacy, in which soft power is pushed back in favor of hard coercive means," he says.