Following Zohran Mamdani's election victory, New York is not only threatened by Donald Trump's withdrawal of love. The US President has also announced that he will withdraw federal funds from the metropolis. This could have fatal consequences, particularly in the social sector.

Next year's budget originally includes 7.4 billion dollars, which makes up 6.4 percent of the planned budget.

The federal funds will flow primarily into social housing and support for families and children.

Even during the shutdown, New York City is struggling to maintain programs for which no federal funds are currently flowing.

While Zohran Mamdani and his supporters are celebrating the Democrat's election victory, heads are likely to be spinning in Washington. Donald Trump has previously advised against voting for Republican Curtis Sliwa. He had no chance anyway, which is why his supporters should vote for the independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.

This did not help, as is now known: how will the US President react to the fact that someone he calls a "communist" is running the most important city in the USA? Before the ballot, the 79-year-old made it clear: in the event of a Mamadani victory, he would cut federal funding to the metropolis.

President Trump makes it clear on 60 Minutes that he won't hesitate to withhold federal funds from soon-to-be New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.



"It would be hard for me as president to give a lot of money to New York, because when you have a communist running New York, all you're doing is wasting your money that you're sending there," he told the CBS program "60 Minutes" two days before the election.

Federal funds make up 6.4 percent of his budget

On his Truth Social platform, Trump has previously stated: "It is highly unlikely that I will pay federal funds beyond the minimum required." The question remains: How much money does New York City actually get from Washington?

Federal funds according to the New York State Comptroller Fiscal period 2025: 9.7 billion dollars

Fiscal period 2026: 7.4 billion dollars

Fiscal period 2027: 7.2 billion dollars

7.4 billion dollars in grants next year make up 6.4 percent of New York City's budget. That doesn't sound like much, but money is also flowing through New York State - including more than 30 billion dollars for grants for the Medicaid healthcare program.

The federal funds support social institutions such as the Housing Authority, which operates public housing. But public transportation, universities and hospitals are also supported. The ten largest programs financed by federal funds consume three quarters of the budget that Washington allocates to New York City.

Housing, families and children affected

These projects are about supporting poor families, supporting children, paying for school meals and helping with housing. Other programs have already been discontinued or reduced since Trump took office. For example, federal funding for emergency shelters for the homeless, vaccination campaigns and research into infectious diseases has been cut or canceled.

The ten largest projects. New York City that receive federal funding. Office of New York Dtate Comptroller

The largest program alone - the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families - supported 146,189 recipients of family assistance in the fiscal year and covered 44 percent of the costs incurred by the Department of Homeless Services for family shelters in 2025, according to the authorities.

In the social services sector, federal funds cover around 18 percent of total costs. When it comes to services for children, the figure is almost 43 percent. In social housing, it is more than half, while the federal subsidy in the education sector only accounts for 8 percent.

Even the shutdown poses problems for the city

If Trump slashes or cuts these funds, the socially disadvantaged will be hit particularly hard. At this point, it seems doubtful that the new mayor will be able to solve these problems quickly. The current shutdown, in which New York City is already struggling to cope with the lack of help from Washington itself, gives cause for doubt.

At the beginning of the shutdown on May 1, the White House cut 18 billion dollars earmarked for infrastructure projects in the East Coast metropolis. The reason given was that these had been planned according to DEI principles. Diversity and inclusion were therefore taken into account.

According to the Constitution, only the House of Representatives can withdraw federal funds - not the President. The Republicans currently dominate the House with 53 seats, while the Democrats hold 47.