Donald Trump has so far been reluctant to put pressure on the Kremlin with regard to the war in Ukraine. This could now change because Washington apparently wants to give Kiev potent Tomahawk cruise missiles.

His vice JD Vance reassures Maga supporters that Europe will pay for it.

Kiev is reportedly planning to buy weapons worth up to 90 billion dollars.

Volodymyr Selensky is already talking about "practical implementation".

The Kremlin is calm, except for Dmitry Medvedev, of course. Show more

When Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the UN General Assembly in New York, he also met with Donald Trump on September 23. According to his own statement, he asked the US President for a weapons system that would force Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

The British "Telegraph" writes that this is said to be a Tomahawk cruise missile, which Kiev has already asked for in Washington. "I told him that we need one thing," Selensky explained after the Trump meeting.

A new weapon for Kiev? After being shot down by a submarine and flying over 650 kilometers, a Tomahawk hits its target on Clemente Island in California on April 1, 1986: an RA-5C Vigilante. US Navy

The US President told him that Ukraine should retaliate against Russian strikes: "If they attack our energy infrastructure, President Trump supports us being able to respond [with attacks on their] energy infrastructure."

Vance confirms deal to be paid by Europe

The 47-year-old explains that Kiev does have drones that can penetrate deep into Russia. However, the drones would reach their limits with many military targets with modern air defense. "We are working on it," Trump is said to have promised the Ukrainian.

As the West has hardly supplied Kiev with any long-range weapons to date, Kiev is developing its own products such as Flamingo, Palyanytsya, Peklo and Long Neptune.

The FP-5 Flamingo This is the new Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile from the manufacturer Fire Point, which gave the AP news agency an insight into production on August 18. Image: KEYSTONE The 12 to 14-metre-long missile is accelerated by an engine to a maximum speed of 950 km/h and can carry 1.1 tons of explosives over 3000 kilometers. Image: KEYSTONE Currently, one "Flamingo" is said to be built per day: Six can be seen in this picture alone. From October, 200 per month are to be produced. Image: KEYSTONE Experts believe that the warhead probably contains FAB-1000 bombs: the Flamingo has significantly more explosive power than Ukrainian drones. Image: KEYSTONE The engine is built in Zaporizhia and has already proven its worth. A rocket stage propels the missile from the ground into the air until the engine takes over. Image: KEYSTONE The place where the Flamingo is produced is a secret. Image: KEYSTONE

However, they do not have the track record of the Tomahawk. It can be fired from the air, from the ground or from a ship and can propel 450 kilograms of explosives at over 900 km/h. The range varies, but is at least 1300 kilometers.

Vance to the Maga community: Europe pays

The question remains: will Trump follow up his hints with action? There are some indications that he will: Vice President JD Vance, who is not exactly a fan of Selenskyj, confirmed on "Fox News" that the White House is considering a Tomahawk delivery that Europe would pay for. "Politico" reports that an arms purchase worth 90 billion dollars is on the table.

So will Washington allow Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory? "When I read what [Trump] has said, and when I read what Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio have said, the answer is yes," Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine, says on "Fox News". "Use the ability to hit deep."

When asked whether Kiev has permission to use US weapons at depth, Kellogg replies: "It's not consistent. Sometimes they are allowed, sometimes not." The decision lies with Donald Trump: "He is the commander-in-chief."

How the Kremlin reacts

When Zelenskyi appears before the press in Kiev, the matter sounds more concrete: "We have discussed the most important points with the president and agreed on them. Now it's time for practical implementation," explains the 47-year-old.

A BGM-109G Gryphon cruise missile being launched - this is the name of the Tiomahawk variant launched from the ground. US Air Force

According to Reuters, Moscow remains calm: Tomahawks would not change the situation on the battlefield. However, the Kremlin will monitor whether Washington provides Kiev with targeting data for the missiles. Vladimir Putin's chain dog Dmitry Medvedev reacted differently.

With regard to the delivery of "American long-range weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian writes on X: "What the freak needs to know is that Russia can use weapons against which an air raid shelter offers no protection. The Americans should also bear this in mind."