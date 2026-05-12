Videos of an apparently dozing Donald Trump are currently spreading rapidly on social networks. The White House denies this - and responds to the accusations with harsh words.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump allegedly fell into a microsleep at an event in the Oval Office.

Photos and videos quickly spread online, while the White House sharply rejected the accusations.

Trump himself often mocked his predecessor Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe" during the election campaign. Show more

At an event on the health of pregnant women and babies in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump caused a stir with his behavior. While experts and guests spoke about medical developments, Trump at times looked as if he was falling asleep. Videos and photos of the scene quickly went viral on social media.

A journalist from the Reuters news agency published a picture of the apparently dozing president on X. The White House-run account "Rapid Response 47" responded with the words: "He blinked, you absolute moron."

He was blinking, you absolute moron https://t.co/7gw3n7l8R3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu then commented on X that this was a very long blink. In fact, Trump kept his eyes closed for a total of 17 seconds at a time.

This is not the first time that such accusations have been made against the president. At the end of 2025, Trump had already made similar headlines during a cabinet meeting. According to "9News", he explained afterwards that he had not been asleep, but merely bored.

The discussion is also explosive because Trump repeatedly mocked his predecessor Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe" during the 2024 presidential election campaign. Trump has not yet commented publicly on the current scenes in the White House.

Video from the department