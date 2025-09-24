Is US President Trump really losing patience with Kremlin boss Putin? After a meeting with the Ukrainian head of state in New York, he makes an announcement that makes you sit up and take notice.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the US government, the Kremlin's unwillingness to negotiate in the Ukraine war and violations of NATO airspace by Russia's air force have prompted a U-turn by President Donald Trump.

According to Trump's assessment, Ukraine, together with its allies, is in a position to recapture its territories occupied by Russian forces - and perhaps even go "further", as he wrote on social media.

It is by no means Trump's first change of course in the Ukraine war.

Nevertheless, not only the Ukrainians but also their European allies and diplomats at the UN General Assembly in New York are hoping for a real turnaround in the war and for Trump to turn his back on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Show more

According to the US government, the Kremlin's unwillingness to negotiate in the Ukraine war and violations of NATO airspace by Russia's air force have triggered a U-turn by President Donald Trump. "I think that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is capable of regaining all of Ukraine in its original form," Trump announced after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the sidelines of the UN General Debate in New York.

Russia is weak and looks like a "paper tiger" after three and a half years without any real successes on the battlefield, Trump wrote on his preferred platform Truth Social. He had also previously spoken out in favor of shooting down Russian aircraft over NATO territory. At a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the US President also said that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin "unfortunately meant nothing".

Trump had repeatedly praised his excellent relationship with Putin in the past. Now he is "incredibly frustrated with Putin and Russia", said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

According to Trump's assessment, Ukraine, together with its allies, is in a position to recapture its territories occupied by Russian forces - and perhaps even "go further", as he wrote in his post. "Putin and Russia are in BIG economic trouble, and it's time for Ukraine to act." NATO will continue to be supplied with weapons "so that NATO can do what it wants with them."

US President Donald Trump during his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2025. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Lukas Coch

A lasting break with Putin?

It is by no means Trump's first change of course in the Ukraine war. Nevertheless, not only the Ukrainians but also their European allies and diplomats at the UN General Assembly in New York are hoping for a real turnaround in the war and for Trump to turn his back on Russian President Putin in the long term.

In the past, the US President has repeatedly been accused of showing too much leniency towards the aggressor Russia, courting Putin and in some cases talking down to him - while an open scandal broke out with Selensky in front of cameras in the White House in February.

After his meeting with Putin in Alaska in August, Trump faced harsh criticism for bringing the largely isolated Kremlin leader back onto the world stage and literally rolling out the red carpet for him without Russia making any substantial concessions. Even an announced meeting between Zelensky and Putin did not take place.

Trump's Foreign Minister Marco Rubio explained Trump's new tone with Russia's delaying of a peace process. The US President had shown "extraordinary patience" and hoped for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the war in Ukraine. However, after a phase of stagnation, "a phase of potential escalation has now begun".

Rubio: Trump's patience is not infinite

"In the last few nights and before that, there was the highest number of attacks in history", said Rubio. The USA has also observed airspace being violated and drones and aircraft entering the territory of neighboring countries.

Rubio threatened Moscow with economic sanctions and arms deliveries to Kiev. Trump has "real options" and will take the necessary steps if Russia continues its aggression. "The president is a very patient man. He is very committed to peace, but his patience is not infinite," said Rubio.

Selensky hopes for a decisive turnaround

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - humiliated by Trump and his Vice President JD Vance in February in front of the world public and sent home without having achieved anything - welcomed the turnaround and expressed the expectation that Trump would now bring about peace. "Moscow fears America and always pays attention to it," he told the UN Security Council. Selensky will then address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Commenting on his conversation with Trump immediately before the announcement of the new line, Zelenskyi said: "I just met with President Trump and we talked about how we can finally achieve peace. We discussed some good ideas. I hope they will work."

Selensky also thanked the US President for the good cooperation. "Mr. President understands the situation well and is well informed about all aspects of this war," he wrote on Platform X. "We greatly appreciate his determination to help end this war."

Selenskyj told the US broadcaster Fox News that Trump's post on Truth Social came as a surprise to him. He is now counting on the US president to maintain his stance on the territorial issue. Selensky spoke of "very positive signals" that America would stand by Ukraine until the end of the war.

How European allies are reacting

Western allies also reacted with relief after months of wrangling with Trump. "I am pleased that the American president believes in Ukraine's ability not only to hold out, but to assert its rights with us," said French President Emmanuel Macron in his speech to the UN General Assembly. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas expressed similar sentiments.

Russia, on the other hand, initially ignored the new development. In his speech to the Security Council, Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky made no recognizable comment on Trump and his statements.

No more talk of ceding territory

In recent weeks, Trump had also brought up the possibility of Ukraine ceding territory in his efforts to end the war in order to bring about a peace agreement between the two countries. Zelensky rejects this. Russia, on the other hand, has so far insisted that Ukraine give up Russian-held territories in the east of the country.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump did not make it clear which line of the Ukrainian border he was aiming for. It remained unclear whether he was also including the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, in Ukraine's territory. After the invasion in February 2022, Russia conquered further parts of Ukrainian territory.