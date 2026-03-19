He loves me, he loves me not, he loves me, he loves me not - the NATO alliance cannot please Donald Trump. Now the Western partners are incurring his wrath because of the Iran war: The US doesn't need help, but is angry that it's not getting it.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you First the finances, then the Greenland rumblings - and now the Iran war: Donald Trump's opinion of Nato is at rock bottom.

This text traces Trump's volatile statements: First he is disappointed because of resistance, then he doesn't need help, then he asks for ships, only to reject them again.

Trump calls for military support from Japan, South Korea and Australia as well as Europe, but has London in his sights above all.

Representing Europe: How Berlin argues against sending troops to the Middle East.

"Foolish mistake" and "very bad future": Trump publicly denounces Nato. Show more

If Nato were a woman and its strongest member were a man, the alliance is currently experiencing a rather thankless partnership with the President of the USA.

Donald Trump repeatedly threatens NATO, which is doing everything it can not to lose its demanding friend.

Trump gives the alliance a leg up: he complains that so much has always had to be spent on Nato. He manages to get the member states to spend 3.5 percent of their budgets on defense and 1.5 percent on critical infrastructure.

The fear that the strong man from the West will call off the marriage and leave Europe alone in the face of the looming storm clouds in the East is too great. At the same time, the Europeans are assuming the costs of supporting Ukraine after Trump's inauguration.

Trump last night: „We are helping NATO with Ukraine, so NATO should help the US to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.“



[image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) 16. März 2026 um 11:01

However, the fears of abandonment are not diminishing: Trump's Greenland lust is once again raising concerns that the 79-year-old will break up the alliance.

In his mind, NATO is clearly not in a position to protect the island from foreign advances. It is only with great difficulty that the collective manages to dissuade the New Yorker from annexing the island.

"We don't need people to go to war when ..."

And now the Iran war is putting this marriage to the test once again. The alliance cannot please the man. This is particularly evident in the example of Great Britain, which initially banned the use of domestic bases for attacks on Iran after the outbreak of war - as did Spain, for example.

Keir Starmer soon backtracked and allowed the use of British bases. The Prime Minister also announced the transfer of naval units to the Middle East. However, Trump did not cope well with the initial no, as his Truth social post from March 7 shows.

Idiot Donald Trump to allies *before* he realized that Iran might block the Strait of Hormuz, which would drive up gas prices and drive down his polls: “We don’t need your stupid help, losers!” Idiot Donald Trump to allies *after* Iran does exactly that a week later: “HELP! HELP! HELP!!!”



[image or embed] — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 15. März 2026 um 00:57

Great Britain used to be perhaps the best ally, Trump complains. But the warships?

"We no longer need them - but we will remember. We don't need people going into wars when we've already won them."

First not asked - and then Europe is supposed to help

A week later, it sounds completely different: because the war is bringing traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill, Trump seems to have rediscovered his desire for partnership.

Escorts are in demand: "Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others will send ships to the region," the US President wrote on March 14.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116229058692001771 Image: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

In a second post on the same day, the Republican added that it was a joint task to secure the strait - under US sovereignty.

This offends allies who are being presented with a fait accompli: Washington and Israel "did not consult us before this war either", says German Chancellor Friedrich Merz angrily. "There was never a joint decision on whether to go to Iran."

Even the world's most powerful navy lacks the manpower to escort all the waiting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. And when it comes to clearing sea mines, the USA is in a surprisingly poor position. The price of oil is rising and rising - and with it the pressure on the White House.

Trump: "We don't need anybody"

The call for help falls on deaf ears: "Some are very enthusiastic, others less so," said Donald Trump at a press conference on March 16. At the same time, it's all about forward defense: The USA doesn't actually need any partners.

Trump:



I think Macron will help with the Strait of Hormuz... we don't need anybody.



I almost do it because I want to find out how they react. pic.twitter.com/w8dt6o2HA0 — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 16, 2026

"We don't need anybody," says the US President. "We are the strongest nation in the world. We have the strongest military in the world. We don't need them."

He was mainly asking for support to test the response - the British in particular had disappointed him.

Trump on Strait of Hormuz: "Really, I'm demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory ... they should help us. You could make the case that maybe we shouldn't be there at all, because we don't need it. We have a lot of oil." pic.twitter.com/y97MflXvLs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

NATO partners must help because it is their oil that cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump added on Air Force One: "We have plenty of oil."

However, although the USA is an exporter of black gold, it is ultimately also dependent on the global market price. Petrol is also becoming more expensive in the USA - and there are mid-term elections in the fall.

"Very bad future": Trump counts out Nato

Donald Trump is very clear in an interview with the Financial Times on March 16: if Nato does not help secure the Strait of Hormuz, it will face a "very bad future", he blatantly threatens a divorce.

The Hormuz Reckoning: Trump threatens NATO



Trump wants to use NATO as a janitor to clean up his strategic mess - ignoring the treaties purpose and function.



A free explainer and historical recap on Trump’s anti-NATO rhetoric.



Please share and support Beefy!… pic.twitter.com/nauGmO2QDq — Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) March 16, 2026

The latest outburst followed on Truth Social on March 17: Trump wrote that he was "not surprised" that Nato did not want to participate in his war.

He continued: "Because we are so successful militarily, we no longer 'need' the support of NATO countries - we never did! The same goes for Japan, Australia or South Korea."

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116245182325726375 Image: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

That's not quite fair: Yes, Australia has canceled and South Korea is dithering, but Japan is at least considering a naval deployment.

Too late?

Trump continues: "As President of the United States of America, by far the most powerful country in the world, I say: We don't need anybody's help!"

How Berlin argues

Hardly anyone in Europe is willing to do so either. "It's not our war, we didn't start it," says German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on behalf of his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds during a visit to Berlin.

"We won't do it," says the German Chancellor about sending the German navy to the Strait of Hormuz. "To date, we have no idea how such an operation could even succeed."

Bombing the end of the regime "will in all likelihood not succeed after all the experiences we have had in previous years and decades", Friedrich Merz makes clear.

BREAKING : 🇫🇷 French President Macron has now openly revolted against the US & Israel “France did not choose this Iran war. We are not taking part in it. Nobody can force us”



[image or embed] — alexjungle.bsky.social (@alexjungle.bsky.social) 17. März 2026 um 18:51

NATO is a defense alliance, not an intervention alliance: he himself had helped to ensure that Trump's justified requests for better NATO funding had been met.

Merz continued: "That is why I hope that we treat each other with the necessary respect within the alliance."

Trump: US request for aid was "just a test"

There is a clear "no" from Berlin and Paris. London reacts more timidly - and reaps more anger in return.

When he asked Starmer for some minesweepers, he said he would have to discuss it with his team first, Trump told the BBC on March 17.

Trump on Starmer: "He says, 'Well, I'd like to ask my team.' I said, 'You don't have to worry about a team. You're the prime minister. You can make a decision. You don't have to speak to anybody.' So it's very disappointing."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 16. März 2026 um 21:38

Trump obviously governs differently than the Brit: "I said: 'You don't have to worry about a team. You don't have a team. You're the prime minister. You can make a decision. You don't have to talk to anyone'," he reports of the phone call and complains: "So it's very disappointing."

Trump is asked to speak directly to the people of the UK but immediately pivots to criticizing Starmer and ranting about Iran (he at no point addresses the question he was asked)



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 17. März 2026 um 17:22

However, it is clear that the current situation is endangering Nato as a whole. The fact that the alliance does not consider itself responsible for its war in the Middle East is a "foolish mistake", is Trump's latest verdict - see video at the beginning of this story.

He publicly doubts the cohesion and therefore the purpose of Nato: the current disagreement is "a great test", he threatens. Trump's war of the roses with Nato is getting worse and worse: the next act in the drama seems to have already been written.

He will not forget, the US president makes clear: the only question is whether it will really come to a divorce or whether the White House will put pressure on Europe by tormenting Ukraine, for example.

Too bad there is no couples therapy for states.