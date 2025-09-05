A pattern has emerged in Crimea in recent weeks: Ukrainian forces are repeatedly targeting radar installations. Are they possibly preparing an air strike on the Kerch Bridge?

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukrainian special forces have been damaging or destroying Russian radar installations in Crimea for weeks.

These operations are obviously systematic and are probably in preparation for a major air strike.

Thanks to new long-range weapons, Kiev could once again target the Kerch Bridge. Show more

The Ukrainian drones fly in over the sea. They come under fire: ammunition explodes in the air. Bullets fly. Interceptor missiles rise. But they miss their target.

The unit at work is called Prymary - meaning ghost - and belongs to the GUR military intelligence service. It has brought the drones with naval drones to the vicinity of Crimea, where the Russian army now protects its radar installations with domes.

However, if a kamikaze drone has torn a hole in the protective cover, others can hit the installation. Three radar installations with domes are attacked - in between, a Russian Su-30 can be seen trying unsuccessfully to intercept the drones.

One of the installations is located on the Tarchankut peninsula in the west of Crimea, one near the town of Feodossiya and one in a suburb of Kerch in the east of the occupied peninsula. Prymary targets the air defenses for which the 3rd Radio Technical Regiment of the Russian army is responsible.

Stationary and mobile installations targeted

The special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SSO) were also active in Crimea in August: on the night of 9/10 August, they reportedly destroyed a TRLK-10 Skala-M radar installation in the village of Abrykosivka, which is said to have a range of up to 350 kilometers. A satellite image is said to prove the success of the operation.

Mobile radar systems such as the S-400 air defense system are also targeted, as a drone video of an attack on 28 August shows. The Prymary GUR unit struck again in Crimea.

A day later, the SSO followed up and allegedly destroyed an S-300 radar at the Saky military airfield in western Crimea.

The trail leads to the Kerch Bridge

Interestingly, a radar installation in Anapa in the Russian region of Krasnodar was also attacked: The small town is located on the Black Sea around 80 kilometers southeast of Kerch.

Maxar satellite images published by Exilenova from September 4 show the aftermath of the September 2 strike on a Russian Kasta-2-2 radar near Anapa. The photos indicate damage to two generators that supplied power to the system.



[image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 5. September 2025 um 09:56

As the pattern of the Ukrainian attacks is obvious, the question arises as to what Kiev's actual target is. The latest drone strike in Anapa in particular points to this: The Kerch Bridge could once again find itself in the crosshairs.

💥 Ukraine's GUR struck Russian radars in occupied Crimea: RT-70 radio telescope $150 million GLONASS satellite facility $75m RLK Utyos-T radar $30m MR-10M1 Mys M1 radar $20m 96L6-AP radar (S-400 air defense system) $40m Total estimate: $315 million



[image or embed] — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko.bsky.social) 31. August 2025 um 20:48

The targeted disabling of the radar systems could be the prelude to an attack with the new long-range weapons that Ukraine has in its arsenal - above all the FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile.

How the attack could unfold

The Ukrainian military itself documented the first combat use of the missile on August 30: It also took place in Crimea. An FSB base in the west of the peninsula near Armjansk was attacked - probably to test its own weapon and the enemy's air defenses.

Satellite images suggest that Kiev still needs to work on the accuracy of the Flamingo. The fact that only this use of the missile has become known so far could mean that Kiev is collecting and improving missiles in order to use them in concentrated form.

Locations where radar systems were attacked (X) and possible flight route of the first Flamingo attack. DeepStateMap/phi

As with the attack on the FSB base, the Flamingos could be shot out into the Black Sea and then fly low from the south towards the Kerch Bridge, while a first wave of drones and missiles flying in from the northwest keeps the air defenses busy.

🔥 Five explosions were heard in Alushta (Crimea), after which a fire broke out in the mountains above Lazurny, - Krymskyi Veter ❗️Russian military unit 85683-l is located there - a subdivision of the 3rd radiotechnical regiment, with a noticeable radar with a white dome.



[image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 2. September 2025 um 22:27

The impression that emerges is that something is brewing in Crimea, a major air attack seems imminent - and the Kerch Bridge is a tempting target.

The FP-5 Flamingo This is the new Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile from the manufacturer Fire Point, which gave the AP news agency an insight into production on August 18. Image: KEYSTONE The 12 to 14-metre-long missile is accelerated by an engine to a maximum speed of 950 km/h and can carry 1.1 tons of explosives over 3000 kilometers. Image: KEYSTONE Currently, one "Flamingo" is said to be built per day: Six can be seen in this picture alone. From October, 200 per month are to be produced. Image: KEYSTONE Experts believe that the warhead probably contains FAB-1000 bombs: the Flamingo has significantly more explosive power than Ukrainian drones. Image: KEYSTONE The engine is built in Zaporizhia and has already proven its worth. A rocket stage propels the missile from the ground into the air until the engine takes over. Image: KEYSTONE The place where the Flamingo is produced is a secret. Image: KEYSTONE

It no longer has the logistical significance it once had since the Russian army expanded the railroad lines further north in the occupied territories. But its symbolic value remains undiminished - for both Ukraine and Russia.