Salwan Momika kicks an edition of the Quran on July 20, 2023. For Muslims, the Koran is sacred: the action caused a lot of uproar. To his right, a police officer armed with a megaphone looks on. KEYSTONE

A 40-year-old man has been shot dead in the Swedish town of Södertälje - possibly during a livestream on TikTok. The man is said to be Salwan Momika, who was known for burning Korans.

Philipp Dahm

The atheist Iraqi Salwan Momika has been causing trouble in Sweden with Koran burnings since 2023.

Momika was shot dead last night in Södertälje.

The crime allegedly took place during a TikiTok livestream. Show more

Last night at 11.11 p.m., the police in the Swedish town of Södertälje received an emergency call: Shots had been fired in the district of Hovsjö. Shortly afterwards, according to "Aftonbladet", officers arrive on the scene: they discover the body of a 38-year-old man in an apartment building.

The newspaper also reports that the shots were fired during a live stream on social media. The newspaper LT adds that the victim is said to be "the Koran burner Salwan Momika". An arrest has reportedly already been made in the case.

Iraqi with hatred of Islam

Salwan Momika was born a Catholic Assyrian in Iraq and fled his home country for Germany in 2017. He came to Sweden in 2018 and later declared that he was an atheist. In 2023, Momika organized several demonstrations against Islam. He burned the Koran under police protection.

A counter-demonstrator attacks Momika during a Koran burning in Stockholm on August 18, 2023. KEYSTONE

A deportation of the Iraqi in the same year failed due to death threats against Momika. Now the man is dead, "SVT Nyheter" and "Expressen" confirm that the victim is Momika. The Stockholm District Court was due to pronounce a verdict against him today.

The case concerns the accusation of incitement to hatred. However, the verdict has been postponed because "one of the defendants has died".