The USA and Israel continue their bombardments in Iran during the night, which fires back. Israel's head of government says the arch-enemy is "weaker than ever" - an end to the war is not in sight. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel acted alone in the attack on the Iranian gas field "South Pars".

In order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the international transportation of oil and liquefied natural gas, the USA is apparently increasing its use of low-flying fighter jets to fire on Iranian warships.

According to the army, the Israeli armed forces have launched a new "wave" of air strikes throughout Iran.

Meanwhile, Tehran again attacked several Gulf states during the night. Show more

According to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli attack on the world's largest gas field was carried out single-handedly without the USA. Israel attacks further targets in Iran.

blue News summarizes what happened on Friday night (20.3.).

Israel acted alone in attack on gas field, according to Netanyahu

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel acted alone in the attack on the Iranian gas field "South Pars". US President Donald Trump subsequently asked Israel to "suspend further attacks, and we are complying," Netanyahu said at a press conference in Jerusalem.

According to a report in the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal", Trump was aware of the impending Israeli attack and supported it in order to increase pressure on Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the oil market. After Wednesday's attack, however, Trump publicly stated that the USA had "known nothing" about it. Israel would carry out "no further attacks" on the gas field, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iran's most important gas field "South Pars" near the Iranian city of Asaluyeh. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Israel did not urge the USA to go to war against Iran, Netanyahu continued at the press conference. This claim was a lie and absurd. Netanyahu listed a series of Iranian attacks and threats against America over the decades and explained that Trump had told him over a year ago: "Bibi, we have to make sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons."

Strait of Hormuz still contested

In order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the international transportation of oil and liquid gas, the US is increasingly using low-flying fighter jets to fire on Iranian warships, according to the Wall Street Journal. Apache combat helicopters are also being used in the region to shoot down Iranian drones, according to US military representatives. However, it will probably be weeks before the US has eliminated Iran's military installations in the Strait area.

Sardar Jabari, advisor to the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, however, said according to the Tasnim news agency that the USA could not control the Strait of Hormuz. Farzin Nadimi, an expert on Iranian defense systems at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told the Wall Street Journal that it is assumed that Iran still has large stocks of mines and truck-mounted cruise missiles. In addition, the country probably has hundreds of undamaged boats in hidden facilities along the coast and on islands. "I think it will take weeks to reach a point where safe operations in the strait are possible."

According to the Wall Street Journal, oil prices could rise above 180 dollars per barrel if the supply shortages caused by the war continue until the end of April. Before the Iran war began, a barrel still cost around 70 dollars.

Israeli army flies new attacks in Iran

Israel's air force continues to attack Iran. The armed forces have begun a new "wave" of air strikes throughout the country, the Israeli army announced last night. The target was "infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime", it said in a short message on Telegram without further details. Shortly beforehand, Iran had fired several missile salvos at Israel. There were no reports of casualties or major damage.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously said: "Iran is weaker than ever." After almost three weeks of war, Iran can no longer enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles. The attacks on the Islamic Republic would nevertheless continue "as long as necessary", Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, Tehran again attacked several Gulf states during the night. Kuwait's army had to fend off rocket and drone fire. Saudi Arabia also repelled several drone attacks, according to the Ministry of Defense. The authorities in the United Arab Emirates also reported the successful defense against an air attack on X. According to the Ministry of Interior, a warehouse in Bahrain caught fire due to falling debris. The fire had been brought under control. No casualties were reported.