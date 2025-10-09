There is hope: a first step towards an agreement has been taken in the Gaza war. Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

After tough negotiations in Egypt, Israel and Hamas have agreed on a first phase of the ceasefire. The plan includes an exchange of prisoners, humanitarian aid and the possible start of a more comprehensive peace process.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a ceasefire agreement, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, the USA and Turkey.

In the next 72 hours, 20 Israeli hostages and around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners are to be released, while hundreds of aid shipments are to reach the Gaza Strip every day.

The plan, part of Trump's 20-point peace initiative, also includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the return of displaced persons and the start of further negotiations on a second phase. Show more

After days of indirect talks in Egypt, Israel and the Islamist Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Qatar, which was involved in the negotiations together with Egypt, the USA and Turkey, described the agreement as the "first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement".

This should lead to an end to the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners as well as the provision of aid. What is known about the agreement so far:

What does the agreement include?

Hamas is to release 20 live hostages in the first phase, according to reports from Palestinian circles. A high-ranking Hamas representative told the AFP news agency that Israel would release almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. According to the information, 250 of them are serving life sentences and 1700 have been arrested since the beginning of the war. The hostages and prisoners are to be released within 72 hours of the implementation of the agreement, according to Hamas circles.

In the first five days of the ceasefire, at least 400 trucks with aid supplies are expected to enter the Gaza Strip every day. This number is to be increased in the following days.

The "immediate" return of displaced persons from the south of the Gaza Strip to the city of Gaza and to the north is also planned.

The agreement also provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops, said the Hamas representative. It included "guarantees" from US President Donald Trump and the mediators.

What happens next?

A Qatari foreign office spokesperson said that both sides had already agreed on "all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene his cabinet on Thursday to confirm the agreement.

The agreement is to be officially signed on Thursday around midday, AFP has learned from circles familiar with the agreement. A Hamas representative said that negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire would begin "immediately".

Trump said on Wednesday that he believed all hostages - including those already dead - would return on Monday.

Trump's 20-point plan includes a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the disarmament of Hamas and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip.