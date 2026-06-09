Following a new dangerous escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel, the arch-enemies have suspended their mutual attacks for the time being. However, both sides have threatened to fight even harder if their respective terms are violated. The first mutual attacks in two months threatened to undermine US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the Iran war.

Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect the wreckage of a rocket sticking out of the ground near the West Bank city of Jericho after an Iranian attack. Photo: Jamal Awad/dpa

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the ceasefire in a video message. If Iran makes a mistake and attacks Israel again, it will react with the utmost severity, he warned on Monday evening. Israel's conflict with Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia is not yet over. Both had tried to impose a "new equation" on Israel in the past 24 hours. "They thought they could shoot at Israel from Lebanese and Iranian territory and that we would not react." This is unacceptable and will not happen, he emphasized.

Trump warns: Israel could stand alone

Trump told the Israeli TV station N12 on Monday that he had warned Netanyahu during a telephone conversation that Israel could potentially be isolated if the attacks were to escalate into a major regional war.

The USA and Israel started the Iran war together at the end of February. Since the ceasefire began at the start of April, however, there have been growing fears in Israel that Trump could make too many concessions to Iran in return for an agreement to end the war.

Meanwhile, Israel and Iran lifted restrictions in their own countries after the attacks were halted: Schools were due to reopen normally in Israel today and Tehran lifted restrictions on air travel. Iraq and Syria also reopened their airspace.

Israeli military intercepts drone from Yemen

Meanwhile, the Israeli air force reportedly intercepted a drone from Yemen during the night over the south of the country. The incident in the airspace over the city of Eilat on the Red Sea was concluded, the military announced on Platform X. The armed forces did not specify which group they held responsible for the drone attack.

The Houthi militia in Yemen, which is allied with Iran, claimed responsibility for an attack on Israel with several missiles on Monday. It was the first direct attack by the Houthi on Israel since the beginning of April - apparently triggered by mutual attacks by Israel and Iran.

First mutual attacks in two months

On Sunday, the Israeli army had attacked targets in the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut in response to rocket attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel. Iran, which is allied with Hezbollah, then fired rockets at Israel for the first time in two months. According to Israeli army sources, more than 20 ballistic missiles were fired towards Israel in several waves of attacks.

The Israeli military then flew several attacks on Iran. The army spoke of a "large-scale attack". Dozens of Israeli fighter jets had targeted "strategic defense systems" of the Iranian leadership. A petrochemical plant in the south-west of Iran was also attacked.

Iran warns of further Israeli attacks in Lebanon

In the afternoon, the Iranian military leadership then declared an end to its attacks against Israel. If the fighting continued, including Israel's attacks in southern Lebanon, "tougher and more destructive measures than before" would be taken, threatened Iran's military headquarters Chatam al-Anbjia.

In Lebanon, meanwhile, the Israeli attacks continued. The Lebanese news agency NNA once again reported several attacks in the south of the country. An Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle, killing at least five people.

Hezbollah, on the other hand, again claimed responsibility for several attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon.