Smoke rises after an airstrike in the center of Tehran, Iran, March 6, 2026. KEYSTONE

The conflict between the USA, Israel and Iran escalated further on Saturday night. Here is an overview of the most important events.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel and the USA carried out massive airstrikes on Tehran, while Iran countered with missiles on Israel.

Around 20,000 sailors are stranded in the Persian Gulf and the escalation is causing chaos in the region.

An overview. Show more

The conflict between the USA and Israel and Iran has been going on for a week. It all happened on Saturday night:

Israel and Iran fire at each other

According to the Israeli military, Iran once again fired missiles at Israel early on Saturday morning. Israeli air defenses were activated as a result. A short time later, the authorities gave the all-clear and declared that people could leave their shelters again. There were initially no reports of casualties.

In return, Israel's air force launched a new, extensive wave of attacks on targets in the Iranian capital Tehran. State media in Iran published video footage showing extensive fires at Mehrabad International Airport.

US Secretary: "Most severe bombardment" of Iran tonight

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced particularly heavy attacks in Iran. "Tonight will be our heaviest bombardment," he told Fox Business on Friday (local time). The Iranian missile launching pads and the factories in which the missiles are manufactured will be inflicted with the "greatest damage", he said. The USA and Israel began their attacks on Iran last Saturday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. (archive image) Markus Schreiber/AP/dpa

US President Donald Trump had declared earlier this week that even more violent attacks would soon follow. "We haven't even started hitting hard yet," he told CNN on Monday. "The big wave is coming soon."

UN soldiers injured in Lebanon

As a result of the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia, three soldiers from the UN observer mission Unifil have been injured at their base. One seriously injured soldier was taken to a hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut for treatment, the other two injured soldiers are being treated in a Unifil facility, the United Nations mission announced. A fire at the base in the southwest of Lebanon had been extinguished.

"It is unacceptable that peacekeepers carrying out tasks mandated by the Security Council are attacked," Unifil said. Any attack on Unifil troops is a serious violation of international humanitarian law. Unifil did not say which warring party was responsible for the incident.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemns the attack on Unifil. (archive picture) sda

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the "unacceptable attack" on Unifil. Citing security sources, it had previously been reported that a Unifil post had also come under Israeli fire. The Israeli military announced that it was investigating the matter.

According to Lebanese sources, several people were killed again on Friday in nationwide Israeli attacks in Lebanon on positions of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia. Hezbollah has been regularly firing rockets at Israeli targets again since last weekend. Israel has since responded with massive air strikes in Lebanon.

The United Nations has stationed blue helmet soldiers in the border area between Israel and Lebanon since 1978. Around 7500 soldiers from almost 50 countries are currently involved. Most of the blue helmet soldiers in Lebanon are due to leave the country by the middle of next year.

Saudi Arabia: Drone attack on oil field repelled

According to the authorities, Saudi Arabia has repelled a drone attack by Iran on the huge Shaybah oil field. Six drones were intercepted and destroyed, according to the Ministry of Defense. As the Saudi news agency Spa reported, citing a ministry spokesperson, another ballistic missile fired at the Prince Sultan airbase was also intercepted.

View of a Saudi Arabian oil field, around 160 kilometers from Riyadh. (archive picture) Ali Haider/EPA/dpa

Just a few days ago in Saudi Arabia, an oil refinery belonging to the state oil company Aramco in Ras Tanura in the east of the country was attacked with drones suspected to be Iranian. According to official information, they were also intercepted and destroyed. Aramco also operates the Shaiba oil field.

The Iran war has led to a disruption in oil supplies. At present, hardly any ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz for fear of attacks by Iran. The strait is an important sea route for oil and gas transportation.

Report: Iranian warship in India due to damage

According to media reports, India has allowed an Iranian warship to dock due to engine damage. The "IRIS Lavan" and its 183 crew members have been in the south-western port city of Kochi since Wednesday, the broadcaster NDTV and other Indian media reported unanimously, citing officials in New Delhi.

For the USA, it is an important goal in the Iran war to put all warships of the Iranian navy out of action. Just a few days ago, a US Navy submarine sank an Iranian frigate in international waters off Sri Lanka.

The broadcaster NDTV reported that the Iranian side had asked for the ship to be taken in so that technical problems could be rectified. The request was reportedly made on February 28, the first day of the Israeli-American attacks in Iran. One day later, India agreed to take it on board, it was said. The crew members of the landing ship "IRIS Lavan" were in Indian Navy facilities in Kochi.

It was initially unclear whether the ship had also taken part in a naval review organized by India in February. The frigate later sunk by the US military off Sri Lanka had taken part in this.