A Hamas leader is said to have been killed in an Israeli attack on the top Hamas leadership in Qatar. The death of Khalil al-Haja has yet to be confirmed, and Qatar is outraged by the action.

High-ranking members of the radical Islamist terrorist organization Hamas were in the capital of Qatar.

One of them, Chalil al-Haja, is said to have been killed. Al-Haja was the highest-ranking member of Hamas abroad.

Qatar sharply criticized the military strike. UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke of a "blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity". Show more

According to Israel's army, it attacked the leadership of the Islamist Hamas in Doha, the capital of the Gulf state of Qatar. "For years, these members of the Hamas leadership directed the operations of the terrorist organization, are directly responsible for the brutal massacre of October 7, and orchestrated and directed the war against the State of Israel," the Israeli military announced.

The Al-Arabiya news channel reported that, according to preliminary information, Chalil al-Haja was killed in the attack. There was initially no confirmation of the death of al-Haja or other Hamas officials.

Al-Haja is the highest Hamas leader abroad. He also heads the Hamas delegation in the indirect negotiations with Israel for a ceasefire. Al-Haja spent most of his time in Qatar. Other senior Hamas officials abroad also live mostly in Qatar or Turkey.

Hamas sources confirmed to Al-Jazeera that the attack had targeted the organization's negotiating team.

Qatar and UN condemn attack

Qatar strongly condemned the attack. It had targeted residential areas where members of Hamas' political office lived, said Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari. He spoke of a "blatant violation of all international rights and norms" and a "serious threat to the security" of the population in Qatar.

Iran, Turkey and the UN also criticized the Israeli military strike. "I condemned this blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York. "All parties must work towards a lasting ceasefire and not destroy it." Qatar had played a positive role in the efforts to achieve a ceasefire and the release of the hostages in the Gaza Strip

Cloud of smoke over Doha

A large cloud of smoke could be seen after the explosion in the Qatari capital, as reported by the television channels Al-Arabija and Al-Jazeera. The Qatari news site Doha News showed a destroyed building with a black SUV parked in front of it. Doha News also reported that Israel had attacked the Hamas negotiating team.

Together with Egypt and the USA, Qatar is mediating in the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas. However, the negotiations for a ceasefire have made no progress for months. Meanwhile, Israel's government intends to take the city of Gaza by military force.

Demands on Qatar to close the Hamas office

Following the unrest of the Arab uprisings in the region, Hamas opened a political office in Qatar in 2012. A lot of money had already flowed from the Gulf emirate to Hamas, which had taken power in the Gaza Strip in 2007. After Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, calls for the Qatari government to close the office grew louder.

Ten days ago, Israeli Chief of General Staff Ejal Zamir threatened attacks on Hamas leaders abroad. "We are not finished with our actions yet," he said after an attack on Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida. "Most Hamas leaders are abroad and we will reach them too."

Warnings to Hamas from Israel and the USA

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz also issued a sharp warning to Hamas on Monday. "Today a huge hurricane will break over the skies of Gaza and the roofs of the terror skyscrapers will shake", Katz wrote in a post on Platform X. "This is the last warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in the luxury hotels abroad: release the hostages and lay down your weapons - or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be destroyed", Katz continued.

US President Donald Trump had previously issued a "final warning" to Hamas in order to force a diplomatic solution shortly before Israel's further advance in the city of Gaza. Israel had accepted his conditions and it was time for Hamas to accept them too, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Hamas then expressed its willingness to enter into "immediate negotiations". They welcome "any step that will help end the aggression against our people".

Since the beginning of the Gaza war almost two years ago, Israel has already killed numerous senior Hamas leaders and commanders in the Gaza Strip, including Jihia al-Sinwar and Mohammed Deif. The then political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniya, was killed by Israel in an attack in Tehran.