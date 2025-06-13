19:20

According to reports from Iran, Israel has attacked large oil and gas fields in the country. The Iranian news agency Fars reported that the South Pars field in the Persian Gulf, which is economically important for Iran, was affected. The gas field in the Persian Gulf is one of the largest natural gas deposits in the world.

The important port of Bandar Kangan in the province of Bushehr was also attacked, Iranian media reported. Bushehr is also home to the country's only nuclear power plant still in operation. There was initially no news of any damage.

Iran reports a "massive explosion" following the Israeli drone attack on the refinery near Bushehr. The plant in the port city of Kangan in the south of the country is on fire, reports the Iranian news agency Fars.

The nuclear power plant on the Persian Gulf is a joint project between Iran and Russia. It serves civilian purposes and is mainly intended to generate and supply energy to the two southern provinces of Bushehr and Fars. Moscow has always argued that Iran can use nuclear energy for civilian purposes, but must not have a nuclear weapons program.