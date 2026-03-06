The Israeli armed forces have released video footage for the first time showing the attack on the bunker of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The footage is currently spreading rapidly on social networks.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Israeli army has released video footage purporting to show the attack on Khamenei's bunker.

According to the IDF, an underground command post for the Iranian leadership was located under a complex.

The footage shows the bombing of the complex from the air. Show more

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have released video footage that they claim shows the attack on a bunker belonging to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The images are currently being distributed via various social media channels.

According to the IDF, the bunker was located under a complex that belonged to the Iranian regime's leadership structure. The facility had served as a protected command post for Khamenei during the war. Khamenei was killed in an attack on Saturday.

According to Israeli sources, the underground complex is said to have extended over several streets and included several entrances as well as meeting rooms for high-ranking officials.

The footage now being circulated shows the bombing of the site from the air. Several impacts and explosions can be seen in the area of the facility. However, close-ups of the bombing are not available.