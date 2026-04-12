Must leave without having achieved anything: US Vice President JD Vance ahead of negotiations between the US and Iran in Islamabad on Saturday, April 11, 2026. KEYSTONE/Jacquelyn Martin

After talks between the USA and Iran ended inconclusively, Israel is reportedly putting its military on increased combat readiness. Is the war with Iran about to start again?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel is putting its armed forces on heightened alert following the failure of talks between the US and Iran to end the war.

Chief of General Staff Ejal Zamir instructs the military to prepare for a possible resumption of fighting at short notice.

The government and army are accelerating their preparations for combat, while a final decision on deployment is still pending. Show more

Following the temporary failure of talks between the USA and Iran on an end to the war, Israel is preparing for a resumption of fighting, according to media reports. The Israeli news portal "ynet" reported that Chief of General Staff Ejal Zamir had instructed the Israeli armed forces to immediately go into a state of heightened alert.

The military should "prepare for the possibility of a short-term return to military conflict", it said. However, a decision for military action has not yet been made. An Israeli military spokesperson said on request that the report was being examined.

The Israeli Kan channel also reported, citing a senior Israeli government representative, that Israel, together with the USA, was ready for a resumption of the war against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said on Saturday evening that the "campaign" in Iran was still not over.

According to "ynet", the army has begun combat preparations similar to those before the two Iran wars - the most recent one and the one last year. All planning and implementation processes are being "accelerated". Instructions have been issued to maintain a high level of operational readiness in all areas, shorten response times and close operational gaps, the report continued.