Following the temporary failure of talks between the USA and Iran on an end to the war, Israel is preparing for a resumption of fighting, according to media reports. The Israeli news portal "ynet" reported that Chief of General Staff Ejal Zamir had instructed the Israeli armed forces to immediately go into a state of heightened alert.
The military should "prepare for the possibility of a short-term return to military conflict", it said. However, a decision for military action has not yet been made. An Israeli military spokesperson said on request that the report was being examined.
The Israeli Kan channel also reported, citing a senior Israeli government representative, that Israel, together with the USA, was ready for a resumption of the war against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said on Saturday evening that the "campaign" in Iran was still not over.
According to "ynet", the army has begun combat preparations similar to those before the two Iran wars - the most recent one and the one last year. All planning and implementation processes are being "accelerated". Instructions have been issued to maintain a high level of operational readiness in all areas, shorten response times and close operational gaps, the report continued.