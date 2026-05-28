The Israeli UN representation in New York is breaking off contact with the United Nations General Secretariat under António Guterres. "The decision to blacklist Israel and accuse us of using sexual violence as a weapon of war is an outrageous decision," said Ambassador Danny Danon, explaining the decision and speaking of a "campaign" against his country. "We are done with this Secretary General!" wrote Danon on Platform X.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the country's institutions have been included in the annex to an annual report on sexual violence in conflict compiled by the Office of the Secretary-General. The report is not yet public. In the past, it contained a list of alleged perpetrators of sexual violence in wars - including the Islamist Hamas and the IS militia for 2024.

Secretary-General willing to talk

The Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, explained that they had learned of the Israeli decision from social media and were ready for talks at any time. Dujarric was unable to provide any information about the content of the report.

Guterres had already announced in the last report that Israeli armed and security forces could be included in the upcoming report due to "significant concerns regarding certain forms of sexual violence that have been repeatedly documented by the United Nations". Specifically, "violations against Palestinians in several prisons, a detention center and on a military base" were mentioned for 2024, including "violence against the genitals, prolonged forced nudity and repeated strip searches".