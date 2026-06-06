The Israeli army has ordered all residents of five towns and villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately. Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that residents should leave their homes immediately for their own safety and head north of the Sahrani River. Anyone in the vicinity of Hezbollah fighters, their facilities and weapons would be putting their lives in danger.

The army spokesman justified the evacuation order on X with violations of the ceasefire by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia. Hezbollah leader Naim Kassim had rejected the agreement between the Lebanese government and Israel.

The Sahrani River is around 30 kilometers long. It rises in the Lebanon Mountains and flows into the Mediterranean about seven kilometers south of the historic port city of Sidon.

Prior to the evacuation orders, the Israeli army had reported several drone attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel and Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon.