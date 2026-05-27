For the first time since the ceasefire was announced in the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel's army has called on almost all residents of the coastal city of Tyre and surrounding towns to flee.

Israel will take action against Hezbollah there, a military spokesman announced in Arabic on the X platform. The reason for this were the attacks on Israel by the Iranian-backed militia.

The spokesman called on people to move north of the Sahrani River, which runs about 40 kilometers from the Israeli-Lebanese border. Israel's army is currently issuing similar calls to flee before imminent attacks, mostly affecting villages. An area in the city inhabited by Christians is not affected by the latest warning.

People in Tyre flee to the beach

Residents of Tyre told the German Press Agency that panic broke out in the city after the call to flee. Many people initially fled to the beach in the hope of being safe from attack.

Violations of the ceasefire?

The current ceasefire agreement, which has been in place since mid-April, allows Israel to take defensive measures against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks, but prohibits offensive operations on Lebanese territory. The parties to the conflict accuse each other of violating this agreement.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army reported in the afternoon that one of its soldiers had been killed in an Israeli attack on Tuesday. Israel's military said on request that it was investigating the allegation. The Lebanese army is not a party to the conflict.

According to Lebanese media, 20 Lebanese soldiers have already been killed in Israeli attacks since the war between Israel and the Hezbollah militia flared up again at the beginning of March.