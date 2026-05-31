According to the Israeli army, it has captured the strategically located Crusader fortress of Beaufort in southern Lebanon. It thus further expanded its ground operations in the neighboring country, according to a statement this morning. The photo taken by a dpa reporter showed an Israeli flag being raised on the fortress. Israel's army did not initially comment on this when asked.

A general view of Beaufort (Belfort) Castle, which dates back to the Crusader era and is known locally as Qalaat al-Chakif or Shaqif Arnun. Photo: Stringer/dpa

The Israeli military accused the Lebanese Hezbollah militia of having facilities in the area and of carrying out attacks from there. According to Israel, it is taking action in the area against rocket launchers of the Iranian-backed Shiite organization. An army spokesman described the fortress as a "symbol of Hezbollah's arrogance".

The Crusader fortress of Beaufort was built in the 12th century and is located just north of the Litani River, behind which Hezbollah was supposed to withdraw according to an agreement. The fortress is also located near a north-eastern spur of the Israeli border. From the building, which is 700 meters above sea level, there is a good view of the surrounding area. The fortress was already a scene of conflict during the 20-year-long Israeli occupation until the year 2000.

Lebanon's Prime Minister: "Attempt to erase history"

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of destroying southern Lebanon on a large scale. Israel's attacks were an "attempt to erase history", he told the state agency NNA. The costs of the war were immense for the Lebanese. The country must not become a "bargaining chip" in regional conflicts.

This morning, an Israeli military spokesman called on most of the inhabitants of southern Lebanon to move north of the Sahrani River - around 40 kilometers north of the Israeli border. The last time there was such a comprehensive call to flee was shortly before the ceasefire began in mid-April. Israel's army justified the call to flee with Hezbollah's attacks on Israel. The military would take decisive action against the militia in the area.

Warning sirens in northern Israel after shelling from neighboring country

At the same time, Israel's army reported renewed shelling from Lebanon. Warning sirens sounded several times in northern Israel. According to military reports, an Israeli soldier was also killed in southern Lebanon. According to Israeli reports, he was killed by Hezbollah drone fire late on Saturday evening.

Thousands of children in several northern Israeli towns near the border with Lebanon are currently unable to go to school due to Hezbollah drone and rocket attacks.