Israel’s Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wants nothing to do with a peace agreement. KEYSTONE

The historic framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran was intended to bring stability to the Middle East. But even before the agreement has been officially signed, Israel is openly opposing it.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel intends to continue its military operations in Lebanon despite the Iran deal.

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir states that the agreement is “in no way binding” on Israel.

At the same time, Donald Trump is criticizing Israel’s recent attacks in Lebanon with unusual clarity.

The U.S. president also makes it clear that a failure of the nuclear talks could lead to new military strikes. Show more

The framework agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran was actually intended to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive de-escalation in the region. According to the mediator, Pakistan, the agreement calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts—explicitly including Lebanon.

But resistance is already emerging there.

Israel’s Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made it clear on Monday that his government does not feel bound by the agreement. “We are an independent and sovereign nation,” he wrote on the platform X. Israel is “not a party to this agreement” and will not allow itself to be constrained by agreements that do not guarantee its own security.

ההסכם של טראמפ אינו מחייב אותנו. ישראל לא כפופה לארצות הברית ואנחנו מדינה עצמאית וריבונית!



חובתנו לאזרחי ישראל לחיילי צה״ל ולעם היהודי וחובתנו ההיסטורית לנרדפים ולנרצחים היהודים באלפי שנות גלות, להעניק ביטחון ליהודים בארץ ישראל.



בכל פעם שנכנענו ללחץ בינלאומי על חשבון ביטחון… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) June 15, 2026

Defense Minister Israel Katz also struck a similar tone, according to Al Jazeera. Israel will not withdraw from the occupied territories in southern Lebanon. Should Iran attack Israel due to developments in Lebanon, Israel will strike back.

This puts pressure on hopes for a swift peace in the region just hours after the deal was announced.

Trump Criticizes Israel with Unusual Sharpness

Donald Trump’s reaction is particularly noteworthy. The U.S. president had already publicly criticized the recent Israeli attacks on targets in Beirut on Sunday.

On his platform Truth Social, Trump wrote that such an attack “should never have happened.” He was apparently particularly annoyed by the timing: the attack took place shortly before the agreement with Iran was finalized.

Trump was even more explicit in a phone call with the “New York Times.” In it, he described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a very difficult guy.”

At the same time, Trump made it clear that, in his view, Israel had benefited from American efforts. “He should be very grateful to us,” Trump said about Netanyahu, according to the newspaper. Because without U.S. intervention, the situation for Israel would have become significantly more dangerous. “If Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn’t be around for two hours.”

Nuclear dispute remains the biggest sticking point

Despite the agreement, the most difficult issues remain unresolved. The framework agreement does not yet contain a definitive resolution for Iran’s nuclear program—the very issue that the U.S. and Israel have consistently cited as the main justification for war.

«Netanyahu is a very difficult character.» Donald Trump

Trump told the “New York Times” that the upcoming negotiations must ensure that Iran “cannot develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.” Uranium enrichment must remain permanently at a level that does not allow for military use.

At the same time, the president threatened consequences should the talks fail. In that case, the U.S. could resume its military strikes or permanently assume a dominant security role in the region.

Peace remains fragile

While countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are celebrating the agreement as an important diplomatic breakthrough, Israel’s reaction shows just how fragile the deal actually is.

The deal between Washington and Tehran may stand. But whether it actually leads to peace will be decided not only in Geneva or Tehran—but also in Beirut and Jerusalem.