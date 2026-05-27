dpatopbilder - Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli airstrike. Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa Keystone

Israel says it has once again killed a high-ranking Hamas commander in the Gaza Strip. According to the army and intelligence services, Mohammed Odeh was eliminated in an airstrike in Gaza City. He is said to have only recently taken over the leadership of the military wing of Hamas.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel reports the killing of Hamas commander Mohammed Odeh.

Odeh is said to have only recently taken over the leadership of the military wing.

Hamas did not officially confirm his death at first. Show more

Less than two weeks after the killing of his predecessor, Israel has also reportedly killed the new military leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip in an attack.

Mohammed Odeh was eliminated on Tuesday in the city of Gaza after months of surveillance, Israel's army and the domestic intelligence service Shin Bet announced in the morning. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz had previously admitted an attack on Odeh.

"Odeh was one of the last high-ranking commanders of Hamas's military arm who were involved in the planning and execution of the massacre on October 7," the army and Shin Bet announced in the morning. Hamas circles also said that Odeh had been killed. However, there was initially no official confirmation of his death from the terrorist organization. Medical circles in the Gaza Strip also reported that Odeh and four relatives had been killed in Israeli air strikes in the city of Gaza. A total of six people were reported dead on Tuesday.

Hamas has not yet officially confirmed the death

Israel had already confirmed the death of Odeh's predecessor, Iss al-Din al-Haddad, in an Israeli airstrike around a week and a half ago.

At the time, the Israeli defense minister also described him as one of the masterminds behind the Hamas massacre. According to Israeli reports, Odeh took over the leadership of Hamas' military wing in the Gaza Strip shortly after al-Haddad's killing. However, Hamas has not officially confirmed this.

A ceasefire has officially been in place in the war between Israel and Hamas since October 2025, with both sides accusing each other of violating the agreement.