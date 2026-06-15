ARCHIVE – A Lebanese Army vehicle drives past damaged buildings in the village of Dibbine in southeastern Lebanon. According to local reports, the Israeli army has continued its attacks in southern Lebanon for the time being, despite the announced framework agreement in the Iran war. Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP/dpa/Archive image Keystone

Despite the announced framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran, fighting in Lebanon continues for now. According to Lebanese sources, Israeli forces also attacked targets in the south of the country on Monday morning. At the same time, Israel reported new attacks by Hezbollah.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the announced Iran agreement, Lebanon is reporting further Israeli attacks in the south of the country.

The Israeli army, for its part, stated that it had intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for new attacks on Israeli soldiers and positions.

Many residents in southern Lebanon therefore fear that the fighting will continue despite diplomatic progress. Show more

According to local reports, the Israeli army has continued its attacks in southern Lebanon for the time being, despite the announced framework agreement in the Iran war.

Israel attacked the area around the city of Nabatieh, among other places, the state-run NNA news agency reported this morning. Several people were injured in a drone attack.

Eyewitnesses also reported new Israeli attacks in the area around the strategically important city. Lebanese security sources reported artillery and drone attacks in southern Lebanon throughout the night and into the early morning hours, with a temporary pause. However, the shelling and drone attacks reportedly continued this morning.

Israel: Drone from Lebanon Intercepted

There was initially no confirmation of this from Israel. However, the Israeli army reported new attacks on Israeli territory during the night. The army stated that air defense had intercepted a drone coming from Lebanon.

Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for new attacks. Among other things, it said it had attacked Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, for example near the important Beaufort Castle, and an artillery post.

Fear of further attacks in Lebanon

Despite the announcement of the war against Iran, many Lebanese who had fled the attacks feared further bombardments. “We’re still hearing about Israeli shelling in our area,” said a man named Ali, who is from near the coastal city of Tyre.

The civil defense organization run by Hezbollah warned residents not to rush back to their homes. Residents should also avoid touching suspicious objects and entering damaged houses, as they could collapse.