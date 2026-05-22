dpatopbilder - View of a damaged mosque next to a destroyed Hezbollah medical center that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the village of Maashouk in southern Lebanon. Photo: Mohammed Zaatari/AP/dpa Keystone

The mutual attacks between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continue despite the ceasefire. According to the state news agency NNA, a facility of the Islamic Health Service was attacked in Lebanon during the night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Four employees were killed in the attack. Two paramedics were injured. The Israeli military did not initially comment on the attack.

The health service is close to Hezbollah. Israel repeatedly attacks health facilities and medical teams in Lebanon. It accuses Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, of misusing them as a cover to hide weapons and fighters.

More than 100 healthcare workers killed

The Lebanese government, which is not a party to the current war, rejects this. Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine recently condemned the attacks as "systematic targeted destruction of the health sector".

Since the beginning of the latest escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in early March, 116 healthcare workers have been killed, according to the authorities. 16 hospitals have been damaged and 147 ambulances attacked.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed to have killed two armed people near the Israeli border in southern Lebanon. In addition, a suspicious aerial object was identified on its way into Israeli airspace.

However, contact was lost before it reached Israeli territory. There were no casualties. In the course of the war with Iran, there has also been a renewed escalation between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah.

The Lebanese government and Israel agreed on a ceasefire in mid-April. However, the mutual attacks have not ceased. Israel also retains troops in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah rejects negotiations with Israel.