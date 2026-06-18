Israel is cutting off contact with EU Foreign Affairs Representative Kaja Kallas because, according to media reports, she compared the country’s treatment of the Palestinians to South Africa’s former apartheid system.

“I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms. Kallas until she retracts the blood libel she has leveled against the world’s only Jewish state—which is also the only democracy in the Middle East,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said.

The “Euractiv” website had reported that Kallas had made such remarks last month during a visit to Mexico. A spokesperson for Kallas neither confirmed nor denied this.

“I value our dialogue and cooperation and am ready to continue them in this spirit—respectfully and constructively,” Kallas wrote to Saar on the X platform. To achieve peace in the Middle East, she added, the two-state solution remains the only viable path.

The EU has “condemned the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are making it increasingly difficult to achieve this goal.” This is the EU’s position.

Amnesty International recently accused the Israeli government in a report of having made the formal annexation of the occupied West Bank a declared policy goal. The organization also referred to an Israeli system of apartheid.

In 1967, Israel conquered, among other areas, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where more than 700,000 settlers now live among some three million Palestinians. The Palestinians claim these territories for their own state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The United Nations views the settlements as an obstacle to a two-state solution, in which Israel and an independent Palestinian state would coexist peacefully. Israel’s government rejects this because it sees it as a threat to the country’s existence.

What Apartheid Means

The term “apartheid” originally referred to the state-sanctioned system of racial segregation in South Africa (1948–1994), which ensured the dominance of the white minority.

Under international law, apartheid is considered a crime against humanity and describes the systematic oppression and domination of one ethnic group over another. Today, the term is also used outside the South African context and remains the subject of ongoing political and legal controversy.