Israel's army has expanded its ground operations in neighboring Lebanon despite a ceasefire with the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia. The aim is to ward off the direct threat to Israeli citizens and soldiers, a military representative told the German Press Agency. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in the evening that the country was stepping up its deployment in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese security sources said that heavy Israeli attacks in the south indicated a possible expansion of the ground offensive towards the north. Since the Israeli army called for the evacuation of the city of Nabatija, there have been at least 20 attacks. There is concern in Lebanon about a renewed permanent occupation of the south. Israel invaded the neighboring country in 1982 and only withdrew again in 2000.

A ceasefire has actually been in place in the war between Israel and Hezbollah since April 2026. However, the mutual attacks have not ceased. On Monday evening, Netanyahu had already announced that the attacks on Hezbollah would be intensified. According to his office, the military is on the ground with large numbers of troops. He also said: "We are increasing our deployment in Lebanon."

The Israeli military representative said that the army had also begun "targeted" operations in areas beyond the so-called "yellow line", which runs six to ten kilometers from the Israeli border in southern Lebanon. Israeli ground troops were already stationed behind this line. Dozens of Lebanese villages are also located in this zone. According to Netanyahu, the Israeli army is now also occupying further "strategically important terrain".

Reports: Operations north of the Litani River too

According to several media reports, Israeli ground troops are also to carry out operations north of the Litani River. This runs around 30 kilometers north of the Israeli border. According to an earlier agreement, the Hezbollah fighters were to withdraw behind this river. The Israeli news website "ynet", among others, reported that the aim of the expansion of the ground operations was also to take action against the explosive drones used by Hezbollah and to push the Iranian-backed militia back further.

Hezbollah announced that it had attacked Israeli troops and military vehicles in the south with rockets, drones and artillery. In the afternoon, Israel's army again reported being fired on by several explosives-laden drones belonging to the Iranian-backed militia. In the evening, Netanyahu spoke of "a comprehensive national effort to advance creative and innovative solutions against explosive drones".