According to Defense Minister Israel Katz, Israel is not prepared to accept restrictions on its army’s operations in southern Lebanon. In a statement, Katz said that Israel would continue to “take measures to eliminate threats” there.

Following deadly attacks on Israeli troops, the army recently “responded with great severity” and “neutralized a very large number of Hezbollah fighters,” the statement continued. “Protecting the lives of our soldiers and citizens is our highest and absolute priority.”

He reiterated that even after a ceasefire was declared, Israeli troops would remain in southern Lebanon. “Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon,” he said. The Lebanese government classifies the area controlled by Israel as national territory occupied in violation of international law.

The bilateral framework agreement between Iran and the U.S. provides for a comprehensive end to military conflicts in the region—including in Lebanon. Israel also accuses Hezbollah of repeated violations of the ceasefire.