President Trump comments on Israel's attack on Iran in a Truth Social Post. It is known that he has been trying for months to conclude a new nuclear agreement with Iran. Most recently, he let it be known that he was no longer so optimistic that this would succeed.

In his post, he now describes how he warned the Iranian leadership that things would be much worse for them if they did not reach an agreement. "I gave Iran one chance after another to make a deal", he said, "but they just couldn't bring themselves to do it." He then made it clear to them that the USA produced the deadliest weapons and that Israel had a lot of them and knew how to use them.

However, it is not too late for Iran to sign a nuclear deal with the USA - which would include Iran giving up its nuclear enrichment program and all further steps towards the production of nuclear weapons. However, if the Iranian government decides against this, nothing will remain of the Iranian empire. "Just do it before it's too late," he concludes his message to Iran.