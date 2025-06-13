The map of the locations attacked by Israel shows the situation at 11 am. By 3 p.m., the Israeli armed forces had hit around 100 targets. dpa

Since the night of June 13, Israeli forces have been attacking Iran from the air. Which targets have they hit and why? The map provides an overview, even if the situation is developing rapidly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The targets that Israel is firing at in Iran can be divided into three categories:

Military installations

Nuclear facilities

With the first attacks, the Israeli armed forces eliminated Iran's defense and response capabilities, namely missiles and air defense positions aimed at Israel.

Air strikes on military installations, the residences of senior Iranian military officers and important scientists, as well as on nuclear facilities, sometimes followed at the same time.

Natans: Considered Iran's most important nuclear facility. Scientists have been enriching uranium here for years, in recent months to almost weapons-grade levels. Israel claims to have destroyed it.

Arak: A heavy water reactor is located here. Officially to produce radio-nucleides for medical purposes. However, it has long been suspected that this facility is also being used for the Iranian nuclear program.

Partschin: Officially a test site for conventional weapons. Already a military target, Israel has probably attacked it because it also suspects nuclear weapons development activities here.

Leading figures from the army and academia

Mostly in Tehran, Israel killed around a dozen senior army officers and leading scientists in the Iranian nuclear program.

Military bases and facilities

Tehran: An Iranian army headquarters was shelled. Military facilities were attacked, particularly in the west of the city. The Israeli forces also targeted the homes and residences of senior military officers. At least 18 targets in Tehran are said to have been shot at.

Piranschahr: An air defense system on the Iran-Iraq border was destroyed.

Tabriz: An airbase is the main target of an Israeli attack that began around midday.

Khorramabad: Believed to have the largest number of underground missile launching facilities in Iran. Part of the Iranian Missile Cities on the western border.

Kermanshah : Said to house underground missile silos, part of the IranianMissile Cities on the western border.

Hamedan: Also one of the missile cities.

Kermanshah: Missile City

The situation in Iran is developing rapidly and new targets are constantly being added.