With the first attacks, the Israeli armed forces eliminated Iran's defense and response capabilities, namely missiles and air defense positions aimed at Israel.
Air strikes on military installations, the residences of senior Iranian military officers and important scientists, as well as on nuclear facilities, sometimes followed at the same time.
Nuclear facilities
Natans: Considered Iran's most important nuclear facility. Scientists have been enriching uranium here for years, in recent months to almost weapons-grade levels. Israel claims to have destroyed it.
Arak: A heavy water reactor is located here. Officially to produce radio-nucleides for medical purposes. However, it has long been suspected that this facility is also being used for the Iranian nuclear program.
Tehran: An Iranian army headquarters was shelled. Military facilities were attacked, particularly in the west of the city. The Israeli forces also targeted the homes and residences of senior military officers. At least 18 targets in Tehran are said to have been shot at.
Piranschahr: An air defense system on the Iran-Iraq border was destroyed.
Tabriz: An airbase is the main target of an Israeli attack that began around midday.
Khorramabad: Believed to have the largest number of underground missile launching facilities in Iran. Part of the Iranian Missile Cities on the western border.
Kermanshah: Said to house underground missile silos, part of the IranianMissile Cities on the western border.