Several high-ranking Iranian generals and leading scientists have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Iran. Who are they? Here is an overview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel attacked over 100 targets in Iran, including key nuclear facilities and military installations, with around 200 warplanes overnight today (Friday).

Iran's four top generals and six leading scientists were killed in the attack.

The aim of the offensive was to decisively weaken Iran's nuclear program and military leadership. Show more

On Friday night, Israel carried out one of the largest military operations in its history against Iran. Around 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets throughout Iran, including key nuclear facilities such as the Natan complex.

According to the Israeli military, the aim of the operation was to massively weaken the Iranian nuclear program and military command structures. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as a "very successful opening strike" and spoke of a "pre-emptive, precise, combined offensive".

According to Israeli officials, the attacks took place at a time when the Iranian nuclear program was close to a "point of no return", i.e. immediately before the ability to build a nuclear bomb. In addition to the nuclear facilities, command centers, air defense positions and other military installations were also targeted in the attacks.

Four generals were killed

During the attack, the country's four top generals were killed, according to Iranian state media and officials. The Israeli military confirmed the deaths of three commanders.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the military is losing operational command. Killed were:

Hussein Salami: the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards.

Mohammad Bagheri: He is Chief of the General Staff and thus the second highest military commander - after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

General Gholamali Rashid: He is the deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Amir Ali Hajisadeh: The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' air force was also killed.

Six scientists were killed

Not only generals were killed in the attack, but also six leading scientists and professors. This is what is known about them:

Abdulhamid Minutscher: Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Nuclear Engineering, Shahid Beheshti University, specializing in reactor physics and nuclear simulations, among other things

Ahmadresa Solfaghari: Also Professor at the Faculty of Nuclear Engineering, Shahid Beheshti University.

Amirhossein Faghihi: Deputy Director of Iran Atomic Energy Organization and faculty member of Nuclear Engineering at Shahid Beheshti University.

Mohammed Mehdi Tehranji: Professor of Physics and President of the Islamic Azad University.

Fereydun Abbasi: Former head of the Iranian nuclear program.

Another scientist and his wife were killed in an Israeli attack.