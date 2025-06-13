Israel hit him and declared him dead - now Khamenei's top advisor speaks out

6.25 pm

Israel is violating established principles for close cooperation with the EU with its actions in the Gaza Strip. This is the conclusion of an internal review report by EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Kaja Kallas, which has now been forwarded to the member states, as the German Press Agency in Brussels was informed by diplomats.

The governments of the countries and the EU are now faced with the question of whether and how to react to the analysis. The options range from suspending the current partnership agreement to economic sanctions. For example, customs facilitations could be revoked and Israel's access to the EU's Horizon research funding program could be blocked.

Kaja Kallas, Head of Foreign Policy of the European Union. Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

The report will be discussed for the first time at top political level on Monday at a meeting of foreign ministers. On Thursday, it is also likely to be discussed at the June summit of heads of state and government.

The report, which was drawn up under the leadership of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, is the result of a mandate from the EU Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers. In May, it decided by a large majority to review whether Israel is still adhering to the basic principles of the so-called Association Agreement. These include the fact that relations between the contracting parties are also based on respect for human rights.