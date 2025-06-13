Israel attacks Iran Israel is said to have intercepted all 100 drones +++ Where Israel struck first +++ Iran attack coordinated with the USA
Stefan Michel
13.6.2025
Israel attacks Iran massively from the air. The bombardment is aimed at military targets, the Iranian nuclear program and leading figures in the Islamic Republic. The developments in the ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- On the night of Friday, June 13, Israel launched a massive aerial attack on Iran.
- Iranian media reported that the capital Tehran, the nuclear facility in Natan and buildings in other parts of the country were hit.
- The commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hussein Salami, was killed in an airstrike.
- In response, Iran has sent over 100 drones against Israel.
10.34
Israel reports end of attacks on air defenses in western Iran
The Israeli military has also attacked numerous air defense systems in its attacks on Iran. Dozens of radar systems and launch facilities for anti-aircraft missiles in the west of the country were destroyed, the military announced on Friday. The large-scale attacks have now been completed.
The attacks targeted nuclear facilities and other military objects in Iran. Israeli military spokesman Effie Defrin said that around 200 fighter jets were involved in the operation, which hit around 100 targets.
According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it was a pre-emptive strike intended to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. "This is a clear and present danger to Israel's survival," said Netanyahu. The attacks could continue for some time. They would continue for as long as necessary to "eliminate this threat".
The Israel Defense Force has announced the completion of a large-scale strike against air-defense systems and radars in Western Iran. Over the past few hours, Air Force fighter jets, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch, completed an extensive attack… pic.twitter.com/EUq4mGHHX1— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025
-
10.23 am
Israel is said to have intercepted all 100 drones
According to Israeli media reports, Israel is said to have succeeded in shooting down all Iranian drones. Israel's army had previously reported that Iran had fired around 100 drones. Jordan also stated that it had intercepted several missiles and drones that had entered Jordanian airspace.
The Israeli army has not yet commented on the defense.
The all-clear can therefore be given for the population, who no longer need to stay in shelters.
-
9.38 a.m.
Israeli hospitals move treatments underground
According to media reports, the Israeli Ministry of Health has asked the country's hospitals to move their treatments to underground locations and protected areas.
The population has been called upon not to go to the clinics for treatments that can be postponed, reported the Times of Israel. The clinics had canceled all non-urgent treatments and operations while the country waited for the counter-attack after the attack on Iran.
A spokesperson for Beilinson Hospital near Tel Aviv said the hospital was in emergency mode. All wards and operations necessary for operations had been moved to a protected area.
-
9.32 a.m.
Jordan shoots down Iranian drones and missiles, according to state media
According to state media, the Jordanian armed forces are intercepting Iranian drones and missiles. Sirens blared in the capital Amman on Friday as Iranian projectiles flew towards Israel. A senior military official told the state news agency that military assessments indicated that the missiles and drones were likely to fall on Jordanian territory, including in populated areas. They were therefore a threat to the safety of the civilian population.
Jordan would not allow any violation of its airspace, said the military representative. The armed forces are "deployed around the clock to defend the country's borders on land, at sea and in the air."
The Israeli military had previously announced that Iran had launched more than 100 drones towards Israel. It intercepted the missiles outside Israeli territory. The Iranian attacks are in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities during the night.
Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft and defense systems intercepted missiles and drones entering airspace. Source: Al Jazeera #Iran #Israel pic.twitter.com/mOyGxNwtxZ— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) June 13, 2025
-
9.20 a.m.
Israel shoots down Iranian drones
The Israeli army reports that it is intercepting drones launched in Iran and aimed at its country. According to Israeli media reports, this is happening in Israel's neighboring countries.
The Shahed drones used fly at less than 200 kilometers per hour. Launched in Iran, they take several hours to reach Israel.
Iranian attack drones, including Shahed variants, have been launched towards Israel, starting Iran's retaliatory strikes.— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 13, 2025
Seen here, an Iranian Shahed-136 flies low over eastern Iraq, heading westward. pic.twitter.com/qEADnoWWly
-
9.03 a.m.
Cyprus activates evacuation plan for the Middle East
The Republic of Cyprus has activated a comprehensive emergency plan to support evacuations in the event of further military escalation between Israel and Iran. According to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the measures are aimed at citizens from the EU as well as other countries.
The emergency plan envisages that arriving refugees will initially be temporarily housed in tents, schools or hotels. Their onward journey to their home countries will then be organized.
In the past few hours, some flights with Israel as their destination have been diverted to Cyprus, Cypriot radio reported, citing the Larnaca airport operator. Some travelers will have to wait at the airport for the time being. Others have already been accommodated in hotels, it said.
Cyprus is only around 250 kilometers northwest of Israel, making it the EU country with the shortest distance to the crisis region. Due to this geostrategically important location, the island repeatedly plays a central role in the coordination of humanitarian measures during crises in the Middle East.
-
8.55 a.m.
Where Israel's air force struck first
In the first wave, Israel's air force initially concentrated on Iranian air defenses, as pictures from Piranschahr, which lies on the border with Iraq, show.
Here, radar installations and a weapons depot were attacked, in which a lot of ammunition subsequently exploded. This has paved the way for the following waves, which have penetrated further inland.
This was the IRGC radar site in Piranshahr on the Iran-Iraq border— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) June 13, 2025
Cleaning up the air defense lines before a massive air force invasion pic.twitter.com/WrqVi2MdmA
The aftermath of a strike on a missile base and ammunition storage in Piranshahr, Iran—secondary explosions audible on the footage. pic.twitter.com/rLxut8sZrw— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 13, 2025
🔴 Visuals emerging from Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan — aftermath of tonight’s reported Israeli strikes.— CODE (@C_O_D_E_Assoc) June 13, 2025
Multiple sites hit. Fires still raging.
Regime-affiliated facilities believed to be among the targets.
Northern Iran is no longer untouched.#Iran pic.twitter.com/3y98lpDwuV
-
8.55 a.m.
At least six scientists killed in Iran
At least six leading scientists and professors have been killed in the Israeli attack in Iran. Among the dead are three professors from the Faculty of Nuclear Engineering at Shahid Beheshti University, as reported by the Tasnim news agency.
Another nuclear scientist was killed together with his wife. Earlier it had already become known that Mohammed Mehdi Tehranji, professor of physics, and Fereydun Abbasi, the former head of the Iranian nuclear program, were killed in the major attack.
These Are the Top #Iranian Generals and Scientists Killed by Israelhttps://t.co/qvhhbWLqw0 pic.twitter.com/pCghznfWBz— Kataeb.Org in English (@Kataeb_Eng) June 13, 2025
-
8.30 a.m.
Despite US denial: Jerusalem claims to have "fully" coordinated attack with Washington
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the USA was not involved in the attacks: At the same time, he called on Iran not to launch retaliatory attacks against American forces.
🇺🇸 Trump confirmed he was informed in advance of Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, telling Fox News there were “no surprises.”— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 13, 2025
He added: “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb,” and expressed hope for renewed negotiations. CENTCOM said it remains on high alert because of Iranian… pic.twitter.com/I48xp8rNK9
But in Israel itself, this sounds quite different: "We have presented evidence to the American government that Iran is on the way to a nuclear bomb," the "Jerusalem Post" quotes an anonymous official as saying. "There was complete and comprehensive coordination with the Americans."
⚡️⚡️⚡️Israel strikes Iran. Here’s what we know so far— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 13, 2025
1️⃣ Netanyahu said the formal reason for the operation was Iran's alleged progress toward building a nuclear bomb.
2️⃣ Preliminary reports say Israel destroyed: 2 reactors, an underground missile-nuclear complex, a nuclear… pic.twitter.com/Trldgywlrg
-
8.15 a.m.
IAEA: No increased radiation after attack on nuclear facility
No increased radiation levels have been detected so far at the Natan uranium enrichment plant in Iran, which was attacked by Israel. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna following information from Iranian authorities. The authorities also informed the IAEA that the Bushehr nuclear power plant had not been attacked.
Among other things, uranium with a purity of up to 60 percent is produced in Natans in central Iran. According to the IAEA, this material is almost suitable for weapons, as it could be brought to a level of 90 percent, which is necessary for nuclear weapons, with relatively little effort. Tehran has always maintained that it does not want to build nuclear weapons.
“Iranian authorities have informed the IAEA that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has not been targeted and that no increase in radiation levels has been observed at the Natanz site.” - DG @rafaelmgrossi https://t.co/3oDMwFZKPq— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 13, 2025
-
8.03
Saudi Arabia and Oman condemn Israel's attacks on Iran
The Gulf states of Saudi Arabia and Oman have strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. The attacks were a clear violation of international law, according to a statement from the Saudi government. "The Kingdom condemns these nefarious attacks and emphasizes that the international community and the Security Council bear a great responsibility to stop this aggression immediately," it said in a statement from Riyadh.
According to the country's news agency, the Omani government described the attacks as a "dangerous and reckless escalation" that constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law. In addition, the Israeli action threatened to undo diplomatic efforts.
It was only on Thursday that Oman's government announced a sixth round of talks between Iran and the USA on the country's nuclear program in the Omani capital Muscat on Sunday. So far, the talks have not resulted in a breakthrough.
-
7.51 a.m.
Iraq and Jordan close airspace
Following the Israeli attack on Iran, neighboring Iraq and Israel's neighbor Jordan have closed their airspace.
According to the Iraqi news agency INA, the Ministry of Transport in Baghdad announced that the country's airspace had been closed until further notice due to "regional tensions". This was to ensure the safety of civil aviation, it added.
Iran Begins Counterattack— लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल यशवीर सिंह श्योराण(सेवानिवृत)🇮🇳 (@YS_Sheoran) June 13, 2025
Iranian Shahed-136 drones have been spotted flying low and slow overhead in Iraq. Ballistic missiles are much faster and will be fired to arrive at the same time. pic.twitter.com/tIFArlx3k1
The Civil Aviation Authority in Jordan issued a similar announcement. As an eyewitness in Iraq reported to the German Press Agency, drones and other missiles could be seen in the sky shortly after dawn, flying in the direction of Iran.
-
7.47 a.m.
On the military balance of power
BREAKING: #AlJazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari says Israel’s latest attack on Iran is far larger than 2024's tit-for-tat strikes. “No warnings, multiple cities hit—this is ongoing, not a one-off. The scale and surprise mark a major escalation.” #Iran #Israel #طهران #إسرائيل #planecrash pic.twitter.com/OzD3MVfvu2— Mirza Talha Baig (@Talha_mirza5) June 13, 2025
-
7.35 a.m.
Islamic Revolutionary Guard attacked in Tabriz
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 13, 2025
Israeli airstrikes just hit an IRGC missile site in Tabriz pic.twitter.com/JYOtRgNOtN
BREAKING!! Israel carried out a strike in Tabriz a short time ago.— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) June 13, 2025
Iran’s top nuclear chief has admitted that the Natanz facility—one of the regime’s most vital nuclear sites—has been COMPLETELY destroyed.
Unbelievable. Magnificent. Spectacular!! pic.twitter.com/gosNTcTYDW
-
7.33 a.m.
Natans is burning
Because Iran's uranium enrichment facilities are hidden underground in Natans, Israel has struck particularly hard here - see entry 6.11 am. Here are social media videos of the burning city.
#Breaking Israel hit the Natanz uranium enrichment facility multiple times, according to Iranian state television.— Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) June 13, 2025
Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed the site was a target.
Natanz is a key part of Iran’s nuclear program, with centrifuges operating both above and below ground… pic.twitter.com/T2aoOsETpe
A good portion of the facility, including the key enrichment halls, are buried deep underground.https://t.co/RR5ngAeapo pic.twitter.com/guHo8EzZHH— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 13, 2025
-
6.50 am
Israeli president justifies attack as act of self-defense
Israeli President Izchak Herzog has justified the major attack in Iran as an existential threat to the Jewish people. According to his office, Herzog said that Israel had launched "a targeted operation during the night to neutralize an immediate and existential threat to our people".
"In recent decades, the international community has seen how the Iranian regime - at the head of a global terrorist empire - has increasingly radicalized and destabilized the region," Herzog continued. At the same time, Tehran is "working tirelessly to develop its military nuclear capabilities and expand its ballistic missile arsenal".
Iran denies this and insists on the right to use nuclear energy peacefully.
"The Iranian leaders have openly and repeatedly expressed their intention to destroy the state of Israel," said Herzog. "For years, the regime has been preparing to turn this vision into reality."
Israel therefore has "the fundamental right and solemn duty to defend itself". This will be done with determination. At the same time, Herzog expressed the hope that this would steer the region in a more peaceful direction.
-
6:45 a.m.
Dead and injured also in north-western Iran
In the major attack in Iran, Israel also bombed targets in the north-west of the country. At least two people were killed in Tabris, the capital of the province of East Azerbaijan, as reported by the Isna news agency. Several people were also injured. In the province in the north-west of the country, Israel attacked a radar installation and two barracks, among other things. It was initially unclear whether the victims were military personnel.
-
6.12am
Swiss suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv
Swiss has announced on its website that all flights to and from Tel Aviv will be suspended up to and including June 22. Affected guests will be notified and rebooked on other flights if available.
-
6.11 a.m.
IAEA confirms: Nuclear facility among the targets in Iran
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), one of Iran's most important nuclear facilities has been targeted in the course of the major Israeli attack in Iran. The uranium enrichment plant in Natan is "among the targets", IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced on Platform X. The situation is "extremely worrying", Grossi wrote. His agency is in contact with Iranian authorities to clarify the current radiation levels.
According to Grossi, IAEA nuclear inspectors are currently in Iran. The headquarters of the Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna is also in contact with them, he wrote. Among other things, uranium with a purity of up to 60 percent is produced in Natans in central Iran. According to the IAEA, this material is almost suitable for weapons, as it could be brought to a level of 90 percent, which is necessary for nuclear weapons, with relatively little effort. Tehran has always maintained that it does not want to build nuclear weapons.
“The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets. The Agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country.” - DG @rafaelmgrossi— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 13, 2025
-
6.08 a.m.
Israeli airline El Al cancels flights
The Israeli airline El Al has canceled its flights to and from Israel scheduled for today and tomorrow for fear of Iranian counter-attacks. El Al usually also flies in war situations. "In light of the recent security developments and in accordance with the instructions of the security and aviation authorities to close the airspace over Israel, the airline El Al informs about the suspension of its flights to and from Israel," the country's largest airline announced.
"We call on passengers to prepare for an overnight stay abroad - until a change in the security situation occurs," the statement continued. Flights that were already on their way to Israel have been diverted to other airports. "All flights scheduled to depart from Israel have also been canceled until further notice." Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv had announced on its website that it was closed for all departures and arrivals until further notice.
-
6.03 a.m.
Escalation in the Middle East brings public life in Israel to a standstill
Following the major Israeli attack on Iran, public life in Israel has largely come to a standstill. Schools, stores and offices must remain closed for the time being by order of the Ministry of Domestic Security, as reported by the newspaper "Haaretz". Only supermarkets are allowed to open to sell essentials. As a counter-attack by Iran is expected, the Israeli emergency services called on the population to donate blood.
Shopping centers remain closed, as do event centers, cultural institutions and religious sites. The Christopher Street Day parade of the LGBTQ community in Tel Aviv planned for this weekend - the largest in the entire Middle East - has also been canceled.
According to Haaretz, the population of Israel has been called upon by the Ministry of Domestic Security to stay close to shelters or seek shelter in public buildings such as schools. Where no shelter is available, people are advised to stay in stairwells or rooms without external walls.
🚨🇮🇱🇮🇷 ISRAEL HOME FRONT COMMAND: "SHELTER IN PLACE" - NETANYAHU CALLS URGENT CABINET MEETING— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 13, 2025
Israel's Home Front Command just issued shelter-in-place orders citing "preparations for a significant threat," requiring immediate compliance with guidelines.
The alert explicitly… https://t.co/EN17D0kaLy pic.twitter.com/mpmxvpXMf2
-
5.38 a.m.
Israeli military representative: We are at war
According to a senior Israeli military representative, the attacks in Iran are set to continue in the coming days. "We have a long-term, broad-based attack plan for the coming days - difficult times lie ahead," said the military representative, according to the pro-government Israeli TV channel C14.
"The Iranians will react. If the population (in Israel) remains disciplined, there will only be a few casualties," he continued. Otherwise, many casualties are to be feared. "We are at war."
Regarding the major attack in Iran, the military said according to the report: "We have achieved an unprecedented success - a significant strike against the top of the Iranian military and the Revolutionary Guards. Additionally, against nuclear scientists who are driving implementation."
-
5:25 a.m.
Iran's head of state Khamenei threatens Israel with retaliation
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatens Israel with retaliation in response to the large-scale attack at night. Israel must expect "harsh punishment", the religious leader was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.
Israel had revealed its "evil nature" by attacking residential areas "more than ever before", the statement continued. Khamenei also confirmed the deaths of several commanders and scientists who had become "martyrs".
Khamenei is the political and spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces and has the final say in all strategic matters.
-
5.09 a.m.
Reports: Lockdown of Palestinian cities in the West Bank
Following the attack on Iran, the Israeli military has ordered a lockdown for Palestinian cities in the West Bank, according to media reports. This is to apply until further notice, according to reports. The Israeli news portal Ynet reported that the alert level had been raised in the Israeli settlements. The troops in the West Bank have been reinforced. The newspaper "Times of Israel" also reported on a mobilization of troops in northern Israel, citing the military.
Amid the Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the IDF is bolstering troops and is raising its level of alert along Israel's borders and in the West Bank, the military says.— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 13, 2025
In the West Bank, all Palestinian towns are under a lockdown until further notice.
In the north, the IDF says it…
-
5 a.m.
Explosions heard again in Tehran
Iran's capital Tehran has been rocked by a second wave of explosions. The air defenses have been activated, state television reported. Further details were not initially known.
-
4.43am
State media: Iran announces retaliation
Iran has announced retaliation following the major Israeli attack. A decisive counter-attack is being prepared, the state news agency Irna reported, citing an "informed source". The state media usually serves as a mouthpiece for the leadership of the Islamic Republic and disseminates its announcements in a targeted manner.
Iran's Defense Minister Asis Nasirsadeh had already threatened consequences this week in the event of a military escalation. His threats were initially directed at the USA, which is allied with Israel, and its bases in the region.
Washington and Tehran had actually been negotiating with each other in the dispute over the Iranian nuclear program and were seeking a new deal. Nasirsadeh also expressed this hope. "But if the negotiations fail and a confrontation is forced upon us, the other side's losses will certainly be far greater than ours," he said. Then came the Israeli attack.
-
4.38 a.m.
Iran closes airspace after attack
Iran has closed the country's airspace following the major Israeli attack. The order is valid until further notice, according to a statement from the national aviation authority. Residents of the country have been instructed not to travel to the airports and to inform themselves independently in the media about further developments. Operations at the capital's airport in Tehran had already been suspended earlier.
-
4:36 a.m.
Trump to meet with National Security Council on Friday
Following the Israeli attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump plans to meet with his National Security Council on Friday. The meeting with the White House's foreign and security policy experts is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. (5 p.m. CEST). The non-public meeting is to take place in the "situation room", the specially protected situation center in the White House, according to a planning memo from the government headquarters.
The National Security Council is currently being led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on an interim basis.
President Trump convenes the National Security Council at the White House situation room on Friday at 11am to discuss the Israeli strikes in Iran, the White House says https://t.co/Ba5Vn386gD— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 13, 2025
-
4.29 a.m.
Iran: Revolutionary Guards commander killed in attack
The commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards has been killed in a major Israeli attack in Iran. Major General Hussein Salami was killed in an attack on the headquarters of the Supreme Command of the Revolutionary Guards, reported the Tasnim news agency, which is regarded as the mouthpiece of the Iranian elite force. Until recently, Salami was considered one of the most powerful men in the Islamic Republic.
The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was killed in an Israeli strike, Iranian media confirms. pic.twitter.com/RVH8OK2G45— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 13, 2025
According to unconfirmed Iranian media reports, Chief of General Staff Mohammed Bagheri was also the target of an attack. However, the state news agency Irna stated that he was unharmed in a command center.
The chief of Iran's military, Mohammad Bagheri, was killed in an Israeli strike, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reports.— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 13, 2025
The report is not yet confirmed by other media in Iran. pic.twitter.com/irwZVe4Hyc
The Tasnim agency confirmed the killing of two well-known nuclear scientists. Both Mohammed Mehdi Tehranji, a professor of physics, and Fereydun Abbasi, the former head of Iran's nuclear program, were killed in the attack, according to the news agency.
The Revolutionary Guards are Iran's elite military force and far more powerful than the regular armed forces. In recent decades, they have not only been militarily upgraded, they have also expanded their social and economic influence and hold stakes in hotel chains and airlines, among other things.
-
4.19 am
Israel's Chief of General Staff on Iran attacks: there is no turning back
Israeli Chief of General Staff Ejal Zamir has described the large-scale attack in Iran as a necessity. "We launched this operation because the time has come - we are at a point of no return," said Zamir, according to the army. "We cannot afford to wait for another time, we have no other choice."
Zamir also said: "Recent and past events in history have taught us that we must not turn a blind eye when the enemy tries to destroy us. We must fight for our right to exist - freedom comes to those who are willing to fight for it." Iran had repeatedly threatened Israel with annihilation; the Jewish state sees its existence threatened by the Iranian nuclear program.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military is "mobilizing tens of thousands of soldiers and preparing across all borders."— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 13, 2025
"I warn that anyone who tries to challenge us will pay a heavy price," he says.
"It is necessary at this time to make difficult decisions,…
At the same time, the Israeli military chief issued a warning: "Anyone who tries to challenge us will pay a high price." They were going into this operation together with one goal, namely "to ensure a secure future for the State of Israel and its citizens". Zamir commented
-
4.06 pm
Trump wanted to achieve a negotiated solution
US President Donald Trump has recently focused on negotiations with Tehran in the dispute over Iran's controversial nuclear program. According to reports, talks were to be held again on Sunday - but that was the status quo before the Israeli attack early Friday morning (CET). Trump had also repeatedly threatened Iran with military strikes if the talks failed.
On Thursday afternoon, Trump had still said that an agreement with Tehran was very close. As long as he believed that there would be an agreement, he would reject an Israeli attack, he continued to say during an appearance at the White House - around eight hours before the attack became known.
-
3:23 p.m.
Netanyahu: Attacks should last as long as necessary
According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has launched a targeted military operation in Iran "to push back the Iranian threat to Israel's survival". Netanyahu said in a recorded speech: "This operation will last as many days as it takes to eliminate this threat." He added that the military had attacked several elementary targets of Iran's nuclear program.
Prime Minister Netanyahu: "Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.— Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 13, 2025
This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."@IsraeliPM pic.twitter.com/vyGc5oTazN
-
2.59 pm
Rubio: USA not involved in Israeli attack on Iran
According to government statements, the USA is not involved in the Israeli attack on Iran. The top priority of the USA is to protect its own troops and facilities in the region, explained Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a press release distributed by the White House. Addressing Tehran, he emphasized: "Let me be clear: Iran should not attack US facilities or US personnel."
June 13, 2025
Israel had launched the attack unilaterally and informed the US government that they saw the move as necessary self-defense. "We are not involved in the attacks on Iran and our top priority is to protect American troops in the region," Rubio continued.
It only became known on Wednesday that the USA was reducing its embassy staff in Iraq due to the tense situation in the Middle East. According to media reports, some family members of soldiers stationed in the region have also been evacuated. The US military bases in the Persian Gulf, for example in Bahrain and Qatar, are not very far from Iran as the crow flies and could become targets in the event of an escalation. In its neighboring country of Iraq, on the other hand, Iran exerts great influence, including through allied Shiite militias.
US President Donald Trump had been at a picnic with representatives of the US Congress in the White House garden in the evening (local time) just a few minutes before the first information about the attacks became known. At midday, he had indicated that it looked as if such an Israeli attack could occur. Iran must not have nuclear weapons, he emphasized.
-
2.57 a.m.
Israel's military: attack on Iran's nuclear program
According to its own statements, Israel's military has attacked Iran's nuclear facilities. The operation was "a pre-emptive, precise, combined offensive" to attack Iran's nuclear program and other military targets, the military announced on the short message service X during the night.
A statement from IDF Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin on the preemptive Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear targets pic.twitter.com/IJNT5LXz6o— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025