May 7, 5:34 a.m.

Most of a village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has reportedly been destroyed by Israeli bulldozers. The clearing vehicles tore down the infrastructure of the Palestinian Bedouin village of Chalet Al-Dab and dozens of residents were displaced, according to Basel Adra, journalist and co-director of the Oscar-winning film "No Other Land". Nine houses, five tents and five animal pens were demolished, Mohammed Rabia, head of the village council, told the AP. Ali Dababsa, an 87-year-old shepherd, said he saw the Israeli military demolish his house. "This land is precious to us and we are the owners of this land," he said.

The Israeli Coordination of Government Activities in the Occupied Territories (Cogat) explained that it had demolished the buildings because they had been built illegally in a restricted area. However, many Palestinians have long argued that it is almost impossible to obtain an Israeli building permit in the West Bank.

Where did the incident happen?

The incident took place in the Massafer Jatta region. The film "No Other Land" documents the residents' struggle against the destruction of their villages by the Israeli military. Directors Hamdan Ballal and Basel Adra, both from the region, shot the Palestinian-Israeli joint production with Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor. "Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army, together with the settlers, has established three illegal outposts around this community and is now wiping out this village to establish more and more illegal Israeli settlements in the area," Adra told the AP.

The Israeli military declared Massafer Jatta in the south of the West Bank a training area in the 1980s and ordered the expulsion of its residents, who are mainly Arab Bedouin. Nevertheless, around 1000 residents persevered. Soldiers regularly arrive to destroy houses, tents, water tanks and olive groves. The Palestinians fear that there could be a complete expulsion at any time. Violence has increased since the attack on Israel by the militant Islamist Hamas and allied groups on October 7, 2023 triggered the war in Gaza.