Israel's army had called on people in the city of Gaza to flee. Now the ground offensive in the city has allegedly begun. Israel's Defense Minister Katz makes drastic statements.

The Israeli military massively intensified its attacks on the city of Gaza during the night. "Gaza is burning," wrote Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Telegram in the morning. The soldiers were fighting "to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas".

The US news site "Axios" quoted Israeli officials as saying that this was the beginning of the ground offensive in the city. Israel's defense minister went on to write: "We will not let up and we will not retreat - until the mission is complete."

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli warplanes flew almost non-stop heavy attacks on the city in the north of the Gaza Strip during the night, accompanied by artillery fire.

Reports of continuous bombardment

According to Palestinian media reports, tanks then entered the city, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are believed to still be living. There was initially no confirmation of this from the Israeli army.

The Israeli news website "Walla" reported, citing an employee of the military general staff, that "an intensive operation has begun, which includes a variety of fire against numerous terrorist targets". And this is "just the beginning". According to Israeli media reports, the heavy explosions in the north of the Gaza Strip were also heard in Israel.

Shortly beforehand, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had expressed doubts as to whether the Gaza war could be ended diplomatically. "So if it doesn't end this way, then it has to end by military action," he was quoted as saying after an interview with the US broadcaster Fox News during his stay in Israel. He believes that Israel itself does not prefer this path.

Relatives of the hostages: It could be their last night

The Forum of Relatives of Hostages Held by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas expressed great concern at the reports that the capture of Gaza had begun. After 710 nights in the hands of terrorists, "tonight could be the last night for the hostages", the forum said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliberately decided to "sacrifice them for political reasons". In doing so, he completely ignored the assessments of the Chief of General Staff and the security authorities, the statement continued. Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, on whom his political survival depends, are against a ceasefire.

The Israeli security cabinet approved the capture of the city of Gaza in August. The Israeli military therefore called on all of the city's estimated one million inhabitants to flee to so-called humanitarian zones further south in the coastal strip sealed off by Israel. According to Israeli and Palestinian reports, more than 300,000 people have already fled Gaza in anticipation of the advance.

Serious accusations against Netanyahu

Citing Palestinian sources, Israeli media reported that Hamas had taken hostages from underground tunnels and placed them in houses and tents in the city in order to prevent the Israeli army from operating in certain areas. According to the media, the mother of a kidnapped man said that her son was being used as a human shield in Gaza.

People are fleeing with their few possessions along a coastal road from the northern part of Gaza towards the south. KEYSTONE

There are still 48 hostages in the Gaza Strip, 20 of whom are still alive according to Israeli information. Many of them are now in the city of Gaza, according to the statement by the Relatives' Forum. Prime Minister Netanyahu bears personal responsibility for the fate of the hostages. "The Israeli people will not forgive the sacrifice of the hostages and soldiers," it continued.

In recent days, the Israeli army has gradually expanded its air strikes in and around the city and recently began destroying numerous high-rise buildings in the city. It accuses Hamas of having set up observation posts and planted explosive devices there. The Israeli army has not yet sent ground troops into the densely populated city.

Israel increasingly isolated

US Secretary of State Rubio told Fox News that the war would end when all hostages were handed over, Hamas laid down its weapons and disbanded. "Ideally, in a perfect world, this would be achieved through a diplomatic agreement." However, this did not happen.

Netanyahu:



Countries like Qatar and China invest huge sums to influence Western media with an anti-Israeli agenda, using bots, AI, and publications.



Israel is becoming increasingly isolated internationally due to the expansion of the Gaza war. Following the Israeli airstrike on the Hamas leadership in Qatar last week, representatives from around 60 Arab and other Islamic states called for an arms embargo against the Jewish state at a special summit in Qatar.

According to Hamas, the attack in the capital Doha was unsuccessful - no member of the delegation for the indirect negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza was killed.

Hamas: around 65,000 Palestinians killed

Netanyahu, on the other hand, did not want to speak of a failure, rather the attack had sent a clear message: "You can hide, you can run away, but we will get you," he said, referring to the Hamas leadership.

Netanyahu described the international criticism of the attack in Qatar as "hypocrisy". Every country had the right to defend itself beyond its borders against those who wanted to kill its citizens.

The Gaza war began with the attack by Hamas and other Islamist terrorists on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were deported to the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, at least 64,900 Palestinians have been killed in the coastal area since then, including many women and children. Critics accuse Israel of war crimes and in some cases even genocide.

Israel's government, on the other hand, stresses that it is only fighting Hamas, while civilians are being abused by the terrorist organization as "human shields".