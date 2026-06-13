The Israeli army has ordered residents of 24 towns and villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate. At the same time, the army reported several drone attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia on northern Israel since Friday evening.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee stated on X that residents should leave their homes immediately for their own safety and move north of the Sahrani River. Anyone staying near Hezbollah fighters, their facilities, or their weapons is putting their life in danger.

It was initially unclear how many people were affected by the evacuation.

Lebanese security sources report heavy attacks

Following the evacuation order, Lebanese security sources reported intense Israeli attacks using fighter jets, drones, and artillery on targets in the aforementioned areas—such as Kfar Ruman, Nabatija, and the hills above the city. Some areas, such as most of Nabatija and Kfar Ruman, had already been nearly deserted before the new warning. The Israeli army did not initially confirm the attacks.

Hezbollah repeatedly attacks northern Israel

It had previously reported multiple air raid alerts in northern Israel following suspected drone attacks by Hezbollah. Among the areas affected were the border towns of Metula and Misgav Am. Hezbollah stated that it had attacked two Israeli military vehicles in southern Lebanon with drones.

A ceasefire has been in effect between Israel and the Lebanese government since April. In the current conflict, Israel and the Hezbollah militia are facing off against each other. Both sides accuse each other of continuously violating the terms of the agreement. Israeli troops are deployed in southern Lebanon and have unilaterally declared certain areas “security zones.” The Iran-backed Hezbollah refuses to negotiate with Israel.