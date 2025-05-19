Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip. Photographed in the south of Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip. KEYSTONE

Israel has launched large-scale ground operations in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Hamas and Israel are negotiating in Qatar. Answers to the most important questions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the capture of the entire Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian need in Gaza is extreme. UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaks of an "inhumane" situation.

Talks on a ceasefire are underway in Qatar. Israel announced on Sunday evening that it would once again allow aid supplies to be delivered to Gaza. Show more

What does the Israeli government want to achieve?

The declared aim of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is to defeat the terrorist organization Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, and to increase pressure on Hamas in order to secure the release of the hostages still being held. Israel will "go in with full force", said the head of government.

On Monday morning, Netanyahu announced the capture of the entire Gaza Strip. "We will take control of all areas of the Gaza Strip," he said in a video address published on Telegram.

Israeli soldiers are to remain stationed in all conquered areas of Gaza in future. It is no longer intended that soldiers will only carry out attacks and then withdraw again.

What does this mean for the population in the Gaza Strip?

Palestinians fear a new wave of flight and displacement from the Gaza Strip. According to aid organizations, the plight of the people is extremely serious and is likely to get worse. There is already a famine in the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian reports, at least 110 people died during the night and on Sunday. According to eyewitnesses, many people are currently fleeing from the north to the south of the coastal region. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, all hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip are now out of operation. Residents have reported that some neighborhoods in the towns of Jabaliya and Beit Lahia have been completely destroyed.

What are the international reactions?

After the start of the large-scale offensive became known, there were increasing calls for an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip. EU Council President António Costa wrote on X: "The violence must stop! An entire people is being attacked with overwhelming, disproportionate military force. International law is being systematically violated." UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the situation for the Palestinians in Gaza was more than inhumane.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of demonstrators, most of them dressed in red, took to the streets of The Hague to demand that the Dutch government take a tougher stance towards Israel. The demonstration was an initiative of various aid and human rights organizations and pro-Palestinian groups, including Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders.

Is there any hope of a ceasefire?

Israel and Hamas were in Qatar's capital Doha with delegations on Sunday to negotiate a new ceasefire deal with Arab mediators. According to media reports, a plan for a temporary ceasefire and the release of further hostages was on the table. No agreement had been reached by Sunday evening. However, Israel announced that it would once again allow aid supplies into the Gaza Strip.

What is behind the new aid deliveries?

Israel has not allowed aid supplies into the Gaza Strip since the beginning of March. On Sunday evening, however, Israel announced that it would allow deliveries into the area again in future - but with a different mechanism for distributing the aid.

Israel accuses Hamas of reselling the aid in order to finance its fighters and weapons. According to reports, goods will now only be distributed from a few locations in the Gaza Strip. A famine would jeopardize the continuation of the offensive, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. According to several media outlets, the lifting of the blockade is mainly due to pressure from the USA.