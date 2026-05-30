The Israeli army says it is preparing for a possible increase in rocket fire from the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in the north of the country. The army justified this on Telegram with an expansion of its military deployment in southern Lebanon.

Clouds of smoke can be seen after an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh governorate. Photo: Stringer/dpa

There were several rocket alerts in the area close to the border with Lebanon. According to the Israeli army, the Hezbollah militia fired around 10 to 15 rockets in four waves towards northern Israel during the night. According to a report in the Israeli daily newspaper "Haaretz", citing local authorities, ten rockets alone were aimed at the town of Kiriat Shmona near the border. Israeli air defenses intercepted nine missiles. One projectile hit the city center and caused property damage. There were no casualties.

Israel calls for the evacuation of ten villages in Lebanon

In return, the Israeli army called on the residents of ten villages in Lebanon to evacuate. An army spokesman justified this with continued violations of the agreed ceasefire by Hezbollah.

Arab television stations also reported Israeli air strikes on targets in the Lebanese city of Nabatija and its surroundings. According to the Lebanese television station LBC, at least three people are said to have been killed. There has been no official confirmation so far.

A ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Hezbollah since April, the terms of which have been continuously violated by both parties. The USA had brokered the ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hezbollah. The Iranian-backed militia rejects negotiations with Israel. Israel's Prime Minister had recently declared that the army would take tough action against Hezbollah and expand its attacks.