The US Senate has backed President Trump in the conflict over decision-making authority in the Iran war. Israel attacks Hezbollah positions, Iran attacks Kurds in Iraq. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Israeli government says it has already achieved "historic successes" in the war against Iran.

Victory for Trump: Republicans in the US Senate vote against a stronger say in the Iran war.

During the night, the US and Israel continued to launch attacks in Iran, Tehran again attacked Kurdish groups in neighboring Iraq and the Israeli military continued to bomb targets in Lebanon.

The first repatriation flight from Oman organized by the German government lands in Germany at around 7.30 am Show more

Attacks in Lebanon and the Gulf states, in Iraq and even in the Indian Ocean: following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the conflict continues to escalate. There is no end in sight.

blue News summarizes what happened on Thursday night.

Israel sees "historic successes" - Trump brags

According to the Israeli government, it has already achieved "historic successes" in the war against Iran. "Israel and the US have achieved historic successes together to protect our citizens and the civilized world," said government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian in an internet video that night. The American-Israeli airstrikes were necessary because Iran had rebuilt its nuclear program in "new underground bunkers", the spokeswoman said. There were also signs that Iran wanted to attack "Israel and American troops in the Middle East".

US President Donald Trump also expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the war. "Things are going well on the war front, to put it mildly," said Trump at a meeting with technology entrepreneurs in the White House. On a scale up to ten, he would give it "about 15" points.

An Iranian man places an Iranian flag in the rubble of a police facility in Tehran destroyed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. (March 4, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh

Resolution to curtail Trump's Iran powers fails in the US Senate

An attempt to curtail President Donald Trump's powers in the Iran war has failed in the US Senate. The so-called War Powers Resolution was rejected in the chamber of Congress by a majority of Trump's Republicans. 53 senators voted against the resolution, 47 senators voted in favor. There was one dissenter from each party who joined the opposing side: Senator John Fetterman for the Democrats and Senator Rand Paul for the Republicans.

The resolution was intended to prohibit Trump from continuing the military operation against Iran without a decision by the US Congress. The text was introduced by Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Paul, who is fundamentally skeptical of military interventions.

Israel attacks Hezbollah positions, Iran attacks Kurds in Iraq

During the night, the USA and Israel continued to carry out attacks in Iran, Tehran again attacked Kurdish groups in neighboring Iraq and the Israeli military continued to bomb targets in Lebanon. Fears also grew that Israel could launch another ground offensive in its northern neighbor.

"Iran is trying to regionalize the conflict," says Ali Vaez, head of the Iran programme at the International Crisis Group. "The attacks on the Gulf states and US bases show that Tehran believes the best option is to raise the costs for Washington and its allies as quickly as possible."

The firing of a ballistic missile at Turkey on Wednesday represented a new level of escalation. The Iranian missile was intended to hit the important NATO airbase at Incirlik, the New York Times reported, citing US military sources. The missile was intercepted by a NATO defense system.

First German evacuation flight expected in Frankfurt

The German government's first evacuation jet in the current Middle East conflict took off from Oman's capital Muscat last night. This is according to data from the flight service provider Flightradar24. According to the current schedule, the Lufthansa Airbus A340-300 aircraft is expected to arrive at Frankfurt Airport at around 7.22 am. On board flight LH345 are people who have been selected by the German government. They were stranded in the Gulf region as a result of the US-Israeli attack on Iran and had to be brought to Muscat by land.

The exact number of passengers brought home is unclear. The aircraft has 279 passenger seats in the Lufthansa configuration, but the crew of the outbound flight and other personnel must also be taken on board.