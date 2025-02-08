"Starved" - Israel shocked by the condition of the hostages - Gallery According to Israeli media, the hostages had to thank Hamas for their "care" during their captivity on a stage upon their release. Image: dpa Hundreds of onlookers watched the handover of the hostages to representatives of the Red Cross. Image: dpa Some relatives told the media that they hardly recognized the hostages when they were released. Image: dpa "Starved" - Israel shocked by the condition of the hostages - Gallery According to Israeli media, the hostages had to thank Hamas for their "care" during their captivity on a stage upon their release. Image: dpa Hundreds of onlookers watched the handover of the hostages to representatives of the Red Cross. Image: dpa Some relatives told the media that they hardly recognized the hostages when they were released. Image: dpa

Three more people kidnapped from Israel are released from Hamas control. The sight of the hostages has shocked many. "This is what a crime against humanity looks like," declared the Israeli president.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Islamist Hamas has released three more hostages.

Three weak-looking Israelis were led onto a stage in the center of the Gaza Strip by masked and armed Hamas members.

Israel's President Izchak Herzog spoke of a "cynical and cruel spectacle". Show more

The Islamist Hamas has released three more hostages as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. In return, Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners from its jails. Hamas released Ohad Ben Ami (56), Or Levy (34) and Eli Sharabi (52) after 16 months of being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. Their emaciated and pale appearance caused horror in Israel.

Footage of the hostage handover to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) showed how the three weak-looking Israelis were first led onto a stage in Deir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip by masked and armed Hamas members. According to Israeli media, they thanked their captors in a performance choreographed by Hamas.

A fist with a Palestinian flag could also be seen on stage. In recent weeks, the Islamist organization, which has been extremely battered militarily after 16 months of war, has always used the releases as a demonstration of power. Hundreds of onlookers followed the staged procedure on site, as could be seen in live broadcasts. Israel's President Izchak Herzog spoke of a "cynical and cruel spectacle".

Dismay in Israel after seeing the hostages

Relatives and politicians in Israel reacted with dismay at the apparently poor condition of the released men. According to Israeli media, the daughter of Ohad Ben Ami (56) said that she hardly recognized her father. She just wanted to hug him, said Ella Ben Ami.

According to Israeli media, Or Levy's brother said it was hard to see him like this after all he had been through. His three-year-old son was excited and could hardly wait to see his father again, Tal Levy said. The child's mother was killed in the Hamas massacre in southern Israel at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023.

The relatives of Eli Sharabi, whose wife and two daughters were murdered by terrorists on October 7, expressed relief at his release. At the same time, they were "saddened but not surprised" by the poor physical condition of the released men, they said.

Israeli president: hostages "starved" and "emaciated"

"This is what a crime against humanity looks like," declared Israeli President Isaac Herzog in view of the condition of the hostages. "The whole world must look at Ohad, Or and Eli, who are returning after 491 days of hell, starving, emaciated and suffering."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the "shocking images" would not go unanswered. He announced measures - without giving details. According to government sources, Israel complained to Qatar, Egypt and the USA, which are mediating between the country and Hamas.

Among the families of the hostages, who are only to be released in a second phase of the deal, the images of the men heightened fears about the condition of their loved ones in the hands of the Islamists.

Footage released by the government showed how the men were received by the army. The released, gaunt Or Levy appears to be finding it difficult to walk. He was taken to a clinic in the center of the country. The other two men were also to be flown to clinics.

Baerbock: Hostage release a reason for hope

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the release of the hostages. "This is a reason for joy and gives hope," the Green politician said on the Bluesky platform. "At the same time, it is intolerable that Hamas is once again publicly parading the three men at the last moment and forcing them to give 'interviews'."

Her thoughts are particularly with the German-Israeli Raz Ben Ami, the wife of the released Ohad Ben Ami - she herself was abducted to the Gaza Strip and released in November 2023. "14 months after her own release, she can finally embrace her husband Ohad again," wrote Baerbock.

Rejoicing in Ramallah after the release of prisoners

In Ramallah in the West Bank, hundreds waited for the arrival of the Palestinian prisoners from Ofer Prison, reported the local news agency Wafa. Another group of prisoners had left a prison in the Negev desert in Israel and were on their way to the Gaza Strip, reported the Times of Israel.

This group includes 111 Palestinians who were arrested during the Gaza war and 20 people who had previously been sentenced to long prison terms. 42 prisoners reportedly returned to the West Bank and three to East Jerusalem. Seven prisoners will be exiled abroad as part of the agreement due to their serious crimes.