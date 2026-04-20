An Israeli soldier destroyed a figure of Jesus. X

An Israeli soldier has damaged a Christian symbol in southern Lebanon. The army speaks of a serious incident and announces consequences. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also apologizes publicly.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you An Israeli soldier has damaged a figure of Jesus on a crucifix in southern Lebanon, the army has confirmed.

The Israeli government reacts with harsh criticism and a public apology to Christians.

The incident occurred in the middle of a tense phase in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Show more

The Israeli army confirms that one of its soldiers has damaged a Christian symbol in southern Lebanon. The incident is being taken extremely seriously, the army announced on X this evening. The soldier's behavior was in no way compatible with the values expected of soldiers.

On Sunday, the army published a photo showing a man in Israeli army uniform hitting a figure of Jesus Christ that had fallen from a wooden cross with a hammer. The army announced that, following an initial investigation, it had been determined that the picture showed a soldier in southern Lebanon.

The army added that appropriate measures would be taken against those involved. In addition, the army wants to support the community in restoring the crucifix to its original location. Around one in three Lebanese is Christian.

Israel's foreign minister apologizes

In view of the incident, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar apologized to all Christians whose feelings had been hurt. He spoke of a "shameful act" that contradicted Israel's values. "Israel is a country that respects different religions and their sacred symbols and upholds tolerance and respect between faiths," he wrote on X. He expressed confidence that "strict measures" would be taken against those involved. He did not initially provide any details.

Photo currently circulating on social media which appears to show a soldier with the Israel Defense Force striking and destroying a statue of Jesus Christ on the cross using a sledgehammer during recent operations in the Christian town of Debel in Southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Gz05heyIy4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 19, 2026

"Reinforced security zone" in southern Lebanon

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced a ten-day ceasefire between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that the Israeli army should remain in a "reinforced security zone" in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army statement went on to say that they were busy destroying the terrorist infrastructure built by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. They had no intention of damaging civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols.