3-year-old Omar al-Hams is struggling to survive in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis after losing his entire family in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza. He suffers from several broken bones and severe malnutrition. June 26, 2025. IMAGO/Doaa Albaz, Anadolu Agency

Israel's government once again stops all food deliveries to the Gaza Strip. The reason is looting by Hamas. The UN disagrees and accuses Israel of using hunger as a weapon.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prime Minister Netanyahu's government is once again stopping all food deliveries to Gaza, officially because of alleged thefts by Hamas.

International aid organizations and the UN see no evidence of large-scale theft. They accuse Israel of using hunger as a weapon.

Prime Minister Netanyahu admitted that Israel itself has supplied criminal gangs fighting against Hamas with weapons.

Since May, most of the aid has been channelled through the newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. According to the UN and NGOs, people seeking help are shot almost daily when trying to gain access.

The UN criticizes Israel's prevention of vital aid for civilians as a violation of international law. Show more

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate dramatically. According to reports by the Israeli TV station Channel 12, Israel's government under Benjamin Netanyahu has once again blocked all aid deliveries to the sealed-off coastal strip.

The reason for this is said to be threats from Netanyahu's own far-right coalition. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to leave the government if aid continued to be allowed through.

At the same time, Netanyahu once again referred to Hamas. He called on the army to develop a plan within two days "how humanitarian aid can no longer be stolen by Hamas". In mid-March, Netanyahu had already suspended aid deliveries to Gaza for eleven weeks on the grounds that he wanted to prevent humanitarian aid from falling into the hands of Hamas.

UN and aid organizations contradict Israel's account

However, international aid organizations and the UN sharply reject this justification. They have been emphasizing for months that there is no evidence of systematic theft of aid by Hamas.

Palestinians carry relief supplies through the crisis area in Gaza. Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa

Rather, it is isolated criminal gangs, including a group of Bedouins around Yasser Abu Shabab, who has multiple convictions for drug trafficking and links to the Islamic State, who are looting the aid deliveries. However, these security problems are a direct consequence of the war, which has been going on for over 20 months.

Explosive: Prime Minister Netanyahu himself admitted in June that Israel supplies these gangs with weapons - because they are fighting against Hamas. The accusation that Hamas is financing itself by reselling stolen aid has not yet been substantiated, but critics from Human Rights Watch and Médecins Sans Frontières see this as a pretext for deliberately curtailing humanitarian aid.

The UN makes it clear that, as an occupying power, Israel has an obligation to ensure supplies reach the civilian population. "Using supplies as a weapon and denying access to life-sustaining services is a war crime," explains a UN spokesperson.

More than 400 dead during aid distribution

Israel's "militarized mechanism" for distributing aid is particularly controversial. According to UN figures, over 400 people have been shot dead by Israeli soldiers since May during the distribution of food and water alone. Israel points to chaotic scenes and security risks. Aid organizations are calling for safe, unarmed and humanitarian corridors.

Yesterday @WHO delivered its first medical shipment into #Gaza since 2 March - 9 trucks carrying essential medical supplies, 2000 units of blood, and 1500 units of plasma.



The supplies were transported from Kerem Shalom, without any looting incident, despite the high-risk… pic.twitter.com/umwGRNXvXM — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 26, 2025

Since May, the majority of aid has been distributed via the newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which uses subcontractors run by ex-US soldiers and CIA agents. Aid organizations complain that independent UN structures have been displaced in favour of private sector contracts.

Since this distribution began, the Hamas-controlled authorities and international aid organizations have reported deadly attacks by the Israeli army on people seeking help on an almost daily basis.

Hunger as a weapon of war?

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and organizations such as Médecins Sans Frontières have been naming the extraordinary humanitarian catastrophe for months. More than a million people in Gaza are at acute risk of starvation.

In addition to the food crisis, the medical emergency is also worsening. The WHO criticizes the fact that aid deliveries are not only inadequate, but are also being deliberately delayed or blocked.

The current meagre delivery of urgently needed medical supplies for months will hardly bring any relief to the population in the Gaza Strip, the WHO emphasized today, Friday.

WHO Coordinator Dr. Rik Peeperkorn explained in Jerusalem the difficulties in obtaining permits from Israeli authorities for further UN and partner shipments. "This is really unfortunate and should not happen because you don't want to see these desperate people - especially young men - risking their lives just to get something to eat."

"People are being shot"

He spoke of chaotic scenes at distribution points not run by the UN, where starving people picked up relief supplies directly from trucks. Before the blockade, the UN system had reliably reached those most in need. Today, this is no longer possible due to Israel's repeated blockades.

Palestinians in Gaza City mourn relatives who were killed in an Israeli military strike. Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa

"People are definitely shot," said Dr. Luca Pigozzi, WHO emergency physician on the ground in Gaza. "They are also victims of explosions and other injuries." The statements follow reports of an attack on a market in Deir al Balah on Thursday. According to the UN Office of Civilian Aid (OCHA), more than 20 people were killed and around 70 injured.

Pigozzi's appeal to Israel: "Open the routes and make sure we can get our supplies in. The market must be flooded with food, water, relief supplies and medicines - in the most efficient way possible."

According to Israeli sources, 53 hostages are still being held in Gaza, of whom only 20 are believed to be alive. There is still no access for international media. Israel has been blocking independent press reports from Gaza since the beginning of the war.

More on the topic