Following attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia on northern Israel, the Israeli Air Force has once again struck targets in the suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. "Terrorist targets" belonging to Hezbollah in the southern suburbs known as Dahiya were struck, according to a joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. “The attack was carried out in response to Hezbollah’s shelling of Israeli territory.” According to Lebanese sources, at least three people were killed.

The Israeli army reported that a Hezbollah command center in Beirut had been attacked. Steps were taken to minimize potential harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial reconnaissance.

Lebanese civil defense reported at least three dead and six injured. Eyewitnesses said Hezbollah had an office in the building that was hit. Sources in Lebanon said Israel had once again targeted a militia commander.

Severe damage and devastation

Arab television stations showed footage of an airstrike in the area. Thick plumes of smoke rose into the sky, followed by images of heavily damaged buildings and a devastated street. According to local media, residents reported at least two explosions.

According to Israeli military reports, Hezbollah had previously attacked northern Israel again with several explosive-laden drones. The Israeli military stated that there had been two strikes on Israeli territory near the border with Lebanon. No one was injured.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich subsequently called for counterattacks in Dahiya. A week ago, Israel had already attacked the suburbs in response to Hezbollah rocket fire on the north of the country. Iran then responded with rocket attacks on northern Israel.