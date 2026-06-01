Israel is expanding its operations in southern Lebanon. The capture of a Crusader fortress could bring strategic advantages. The Hezbollah militia is firing at Israel again.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel has captured Beaufort Castle, which overlooks the entire area on a hill north of the Litani River.

The last time Israel's army advanced this far into Lebanon was in 2000. It says it was fired on from there by Hezbollah.

Due to its position, the site had probably been settled for some time before the crusaders built the castle in the 12th century. Show more

Israel is advancing further and further into Lebanon. While the Lebanese Hezbollah shelled Israel again, the Israeli army captured the strategically important crusader fortress of Beaufort in southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said that soldiers had raised the Israeli flag there. The photo taken by a dpa reporter confirms this.

It is the first time in 26 years that Israeli soldiers have reached the fortress. Israel's army withdrew from the area in 2000 after around 20 years of occupation. During this time, Israeli troops had used the fortress as a military base.

Israeli soldiers at Birg Beaufort. IDF

"We have returned united, determined and stronger than ever," said Netanyahu in a video message. With the expansion of the Israeli ground offensive, there is growing concern in Lebanon about a renewed permanent occupation of the south.

The Israeli military has accused the Lebanese Hezbollah militia of having facilities in the area and of carrying out attacks from there. According to Israel, it is taking action in the area against rocket launchers of the Iranian-backed Shiite organization. An army spokesman described the fortress as a "symbol of Hezbollah's arrogance".

Katz: Soldiers will stay

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke of a "dramatic turnaround" in Israel's approach. "We have broken through the barrier of fear", he explained.

Israel had established "security zones" beyond its borders in order to protect the population. He also announced control over other areas that had previously been under the influence of Hezbollah.

The photo of the Israeli soldiers at the facility was taken on May 31. IDF

Defense Minister Katz wrote on Platform X: "This is a clear message to our enemies: whoever threatens the citizens of Israel will lose their strategic positions one by one."

According to Israeli media, Katz announced that Israel's soldiers would remain there. The fortress is part of Israel's so-called security zone in Lebanon, which the Lebanese leadership in turn describes as an occupation of Lebanese soil.

Capturing the fortress brings advantages for Israel

The crusader fortress of Beaufort was built in the 12th century and is located just north of the Litani River, behind which Hezbollah was supposed to retreat according to an agreement. From the 700-metre-high building near a north-eastern spur of the Israeli border, you have a good view of the surrounding area.

A drawing of the complex from 1877. Gemeinfrei

Due to its good location, scientists assume that the site was already inhabited before the arrival of the Crusaders: The ridge had been used for centuries to control the area militarily.

The Israeli news website "Walla" wrote that Israel's army could quickly detect Hezbollah movements from there and attack the militia if necessary. Israel's military presence in the area would make it considerably more difficult for Hezbollah to transport fighters, ammunition and other goods.

The loss of this strategically important point would be painful for Hezbollah. The Israeli broadcaster Kan reported, citing military circles, that there had been battles with Hezbollah during the capture of the area.

Aerial view of Beaufort Castle from 1936. Institut français du Proche-Orient (Ifpo)

Together with other fortresses in the area, Beaufort is considered one of the most outstanding surviving sites of the Middle Ages. It is one of the best-preserved fortresses from the Middle Ages, writes the UN cultural organization Unesco.

The then King of Jerusalem had it built around the year 1137. Unesco lists the fortress as a cultural heritage site that enjoys outstanding protection. It is unclear whether the site was damaged by Israel's fighting with Hezbollah.

Criticism from Lebanon: "Attempt to erase history"

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of destroying southern Lebanon on a large scale. The attacks were an "attempt to erase history", he told the state agency NNA. The costs of the war were immense for the Lebanese. The country must not become a "bargaining chip" in regional conflicts.

Location of Beaufort Castle. Gemeinfrei

This morning, an Israeli military spokesman called on most of the inhabitants of southern Lebanon to move to the area north of the Sahrani River - around 40 kilometers north of the Israeli border. The last time there was such a comprehensive call to flee was shortly before the ceasefire announced in mid-April.

Israel's army justified the call to flee with the Hezbollah attacks on Israel. In the morning, Israel's army finally reported new attacks on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including in the coastal city of Tyre. In the course of the war with Iran, there was also a renewed escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

From Beaufort Castle you have a sweeping view over the country. Gemeinfrei

In mid-April, the Israeli and Lebanese governments concluded a ceasefire, which has since been extended twice. Hezbollah and Israel are still engaged in daily battles and sometimes heavy attacks. According to official figures, more than 3,200 people have been killed and over 9,800 injured in Lebanon during the current war.

Siren alarm in northern Israel

The Ministry of Health does not differentiate between civilians and Hezbollah fighters in its count. On the Israeli side, 25 soldiers and a worker who was working on behalf of the Israeli Ministry of Defense in southern Lebanon were killed.

Israel's army again reported multiple rocket attacks from Lebanon. According to the military, it intercepted several missiles. Hezbollah has recently carried out attacks deeper into Israel. On May 30, for example, there were rocket alarms in the city of Safed for the first time since the ceasefire began.

According to the army, an Israeli soldier was killed in southern Lebanon. He was killed by Hezbollah drone fire late on Saturday evening. Due to the drone and rocket attacks by Hezbollah, classes are currently canceled for thousands of students in several northern Israeli towns.